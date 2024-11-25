Lyle Menendez’s wife Rebecca Sneed announces separation after two decades of marriage

Rebecca Sneed, the wife of Lyle Menendez, has revealed that she and Lyle are separated after more than 21 years of marriage.

Sneed, who has been a staunch advocate for Lyle and his brother Erik’s freedom, announced the separation on a Facebook page she manages on Lyle’s behalf.

“This is NOT a cheating scandal,” Sneed wrote, according to PEOPLE.

“Lyle and I have been separated for a while now but remain best friends and family. I continue to run his Facebook pages, with input from him, and I am forever committed to the enduring fight for Lyle and Erik’s freedom, as has been so evident over the years.”

The couple tied the knot in 2003, a decade after meeting.

At the time, their marriage made headlines due to Lyle’s incarceration. Both Lyle and his brother Erik are serving life sentences without parole for the 1989 murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez.

The Menendez brothers may be freed from prison

The announcement of their separation coincides with an important legal development for the Menendez brothers. The pair is scheduled to appear virtually in court as part of their motion for resentencing.

This follows a habeas corpus petition they filed, presenting new evidence to bolster their claims that their father had sexually abused them. The brothers argue that these claims, if considered, could have significantly impacted the original sentencing.

Support for the Menendez brothers has surged in recent years, partly due to the Netflix series, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story and a growing movement to re-examine their case in light of the alleged abuse.

Advocates argue that the brothers acted in response to years of psychological and physical torment at the hands of their father.

The new court motion could mark a turning point. If a judge rules in their favor, Lyle and Erik Menendez might see their life sentences reduced, potentially leading to their release after over three decades behind bars.

The case continues to draw public interest, with many closely watching the upcoming court proceedings.

Rebecca Sneed continues to support Lyle

Despite their separation, Sneed remains deeply involved in Lyle’s life and the broader fight for justice.

“This journey has been one of love, resilience, and hope,” she shared in her post, showing her unwavering support for both brothers as they navigate their legal battle.

As the Menendez brothers’ case returns to the spotlight, their fight for freedom and the implications of their ongoing legal challenges continue to spark debate and capture national attention.