Luke Perry’s daughter honors Shannen Doherty with heartfelt tribute following actress’ death

In a touching Instagram tribute, Sophie Perry, daughter of the late actor Luke Perry, honored Shannen Doherty following her recent passing.

Sharing a nostalgic photo of her father and Shannen from their days on Beverly Hills, 90210, Sophie Perry added a white heart emoji to the image.

The photo symbolizes the deep bond shared by the iconic on-screen couple Dylan McKay and Brenda Walsh. They also had a strong relationship offscreen.

The post, which appeared on her Instagram Story on Sunday, captures a joyful moment where Luke playfully grabs Shannen’s pearl necklace with his teeth.

Shannen Doherty, who announced weeks before her death that she was “hopeful” about a new chemotherapy plan, leaves behind a legacy marked by her courageous battle with cancer and her memorable performances on television.

Her death follows that of Luke Perry, who passed away suddenly in 2019 from a stroke at the age of 52 while starring in Riverdale.

Shannen Doherty was devastated by Luke Perry’s death

Luke Perry’s unexpected death profoundly affected Doherty, who shared her grief publicly.

“It was shocking. I have a very visceral reaction whenever someone brings up Luke because, as someone with cancer — and a really horrible cancer at stage 4 — I thought I would be the first to go. So when it was Luke, it really just sent me for a tailspin,” she revealed to MegaCon Orlando attendees in February.

She acknowledged the pair had arguments during their stint on the hit teen drama but remained close friends.

Shannen had previously praised Luke, calling him a “smart, quiet, humble and complex man with a heart of gold and never-ending well of integrity and love” shortly after his passing, according to Page Six.

Shannen Doherty and Luke Perry had a lifelong friendship

Luke Perry and Shannen Doherty became beloved figures through their portrayal of Dylan McKay and Brenda Walsh on Beverly Hills, 90210, captivating audiences with their undeniable on-screen chemistry.

Their relationship extended beyond the set, fostering a deep friendship that lasted for decades. Despite Shannen’s departure from the show after four seasons, their mutual support remained unwavering.

Luke frequently acknowledged Shannen’s significant contributions to the series and expressed his concern for her health during her battle with cancer.

Their connection was poignantly highlighted by Shannen’s devastation following Luke’s sudden death. She often spoke of their plans to reunite professionally, emphasizing the unique love and shared experiences from their 90210 journey.

The enduring friendship between Luke Perry and Shannen Doherty serves as a moving testament to their deep bond. It leaves a lasting impact on fans and reminds us of the profound connections forged in their personal and professional lives.