Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s LA home burglarized, $1 million of jewelry gone

Lori Loughlin’s house was recently robbed of expensive jewelry. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Recent reports have confirmed that Full House actor Lori Loughlin’s home, which she shares with husband Mossimo Giannulli, was robbed on January 3.

The mother-of-two has had a rough couple of years, spending a short stint in prison following her involvement in the 2019 college admissions scandal. The actor is seemingly back on track having made her on-screen comeback at the end of 2021 in the second season of the GAC drama When Hope Calls. However, this recent intrusion may cause a setback.

Lori Loughlin’s house was robbed

First reported by TMZ, it was confirmed that Loughlin’s LA home was robbed on January 3. They wrote that the burglars got their hands on “a million bucks in jewelry.”

Citing information from a private law enforcement source, the article went on to state that the break-in was discovered by a housecleaner. The outlet wrote, “The thieves smashed a bedroom window at their L.A.- area home. They were dressed in all black and wore masks. Cops know this from surveillance cams. Once inside, they stole Lori’s jewelry box which contained super-expensive bling.”

It is being speculated that the criminals were part of a South American burglary crew targeting affluent houses. At the time of the robbery, Loughlin and her family were not home. Loughlin’s rep told TMZ that the actor is “thankful no one was hurt.”

The rep went on to state that the death of Loughlin’s costar Bob Saget “helped put the burglary in perspective for her,” adding that material items don’t compare to the safety of her family.

Later, PEOPLE Magazine exclusively reported that Loughlin felt “vulnerable” following the attack. An unidentified source shared, “The family weren’t at home when the intruders broke in, but Lori still feels violated by what happened. It was a very emotional day for her.”

Lori Loughlin pays tribute to Bob Saget

In other news, Loughlin has been mourning the loss of her Full House co-star Bob Saget. The comedian was tragically found dead in his hotel room while on tour in Florida.

Opening up about the loss, Loughlin said, “Words cannot begin to express how devastated I am. Bob was more than my friend, he was my family.”

She continued, “I will miss his kind heart and quick wit. Thank you for a lifetime of wonderful memories and laughter. I love you Bobby.”

The two starred in Full House together for seven seasons, with Loughlin joining the cast in Season 2. They also appeared in the show’s brief sequel Fuller House, reprising their original roles.