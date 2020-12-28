Lori Loughlin released from prison: Full House star served two months for college admission bribery scandal

Actress Lori Loughlin has been released from prison.

The Full House star was released on Monday after serving two months in prison at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Dublin, California, a spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed, according to USA Today.

She received the prison sentence for her role in the college admission bribery scandal that involved several other celebrities.

The scandal involved rich and famous citizens employing illegal schemes to get their children admission to top universities across the country.

Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison in August after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud in connection with the bribery scandal.

Loughlin’s husband Mossimo Giannulli was also involved in the bribery scandal

Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were accused of making payments of $500,000 to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli, admission to the University of Southern California.

The bribery scheme involved recruiting the girls to USC’s crew team although they never participated in the sport.

Loughlin reported to FCI Dublin on October 30.

She was originally scheduled for release on Sunday, December 27, but the date was later moved to Monday.

Loughlin was released from prison on Monday to serve two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service, as stipulated in her plea agreement. The agreement also included a fine of $150,000.

Due to the scandal, Loughlin was fired from her roles in Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart and Netflix’s Fuller House.

Loughlin’s husband Mossimo Giannulli is still serving his sentence

Loughlin’s husband, Mossimo Giannulli, 57, was sentenced to five months in prison, a $250,000 fine, and 250 hours of community service.

He was sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud, according to People.

He is serving his sentence at a federal facility in Lompoc, California. He checked in at the facility in November.

Actress Felicity Huffman was also sentenced in the college admission scandal

Monsters and Critics reported in September 2019 that Desperate Housewives actress Felicity Huffman was also sentenced by a Boston Federal Court to 14 days in prison, a year of probation, 250 hours of community service, and a $30,000 fine for her involvement in the college admission scandal.

She was sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. She reportedly paid $15,000 to have her daughter’s SAT score boosted.

She also served her sentence at the FCI Dublin low-security federal prison.