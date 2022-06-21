Logan Paul reveals The Rock cut contact after Suicide Forest controversy

Logan Paul said The Rock ended their friendship. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia and Landmark-Media

Logan Paul has admitted that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson ended their friendship and cut all ties in the wake of his Suicide Forest controversy in 2018.

The 27-year-old YouTuber turned boxer said that “one of the saddest moments” of his life came when The Rock had his publicist tell Paul to remove all traces of their friendship from social media.

Logan found himself in serious hot water in January 2018 when he posted footage of a man committing suicide following a trip to Japan. Numerous celebrities and fans called for an end to his career, but Logan confessed that being blanked by his hero, The Rock, was especially painful.

Logan Paul was in a bad place when The Rock ended their friendship

Logan Paul discussed the incident while speaking on the True Geordie Podcast, where he disclosed that “after Japan happened,” he found himself in a deep “hole” and was in an “extremely low” place mentally.

This was compounded when his publicist, who also worked for Johnson, telephoned Logan telling him to remove every photo and video from social media that featured the pair together.

Logan was told that their friendship could, perhaps, be reconciled in the future, but for now, he was persona-non-grata in The Rock’s eyes.

For his part, Logan said this treatment was deserved: “I was sad because I understood it. I really f***ed up,” he explained. He also described the suicide video as a “grotesque error.”

In the emotional interview, Logan admitted to being disappointed and said that he had thought his relationship with The Rock had been stronger than that. He saw their friendship as healthy with good lines of communication: therefore, he was “so sad that my hero wanted nothing to do with me.”

According to TMZ, Dwayne Johnson’s mother attempted suicide when he was just 15 years old, meaning suicide is an issue that had personally affected the former wrestler.

Logan Paul has still not reconciled with The Rock

Logan Paul’s career bounced back after the suicide controversy and he moved into boxing. Paul has fought fellow YouTuber KSI and has been linked to potential fights with footballer Antonio Brown and Mike Tyson. And he’s even encroached on Johnson’s old turf with an appearance at WrestleMania.

However, Paul and Johnson have still not rekindled their friendship. Paul claimed that the wrestler recently messaged him on Instagram and had reacted to his WrestleMania appearance, but Paul said he didn’t respond.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.