LL Cool J shared his phone number with fans, asked for text messages

If you’ve been looking for somebody new to text, look no further than Grammy-winning rapper LL Cool J.

LL Cool J, which stands for Ladies Love Cool J, is a well-known ’80s and ’90s hip hop artist, music producer, and actor. Along with releasing popular rap albums, such as Radio and Mama Said Knock You Out, LL Cool J is also become known as the character Sam Hanna on NCIS: Los Angeles.

In a recent TikTok video, LL Cool J decided to get a bit more personal with his fans. “I know times are real hard right now, a lot of people have heavy hearts and going through a lot,” he said in the beginning.

LL Cool J shared his phone number for fans to text

After addressing the difficult times, LL Cool J told his followers that he came up with an idea for his fans to be able to interact with him. “I’ve come up with this crazy idea for us to stay connected. I’ma give you my phone number,” he said after a quick laugh. “I know it’s crazy.”

“Shoot me a text,” the rapper went on, “If I have something that I think inspires you, I’ll send it to you, if you have something that you think inspires me, send it to me.”

LL Cool J then gave his number out to the public – 917-540-5512.

LL Cool J then said that he was willing to talk with fans about whatever they wanted – classic hip hop, timeless hip hop, boxing, working out, “whatever.”

He completed the post with the caption “text me sometime,” followed by the digits.

Fans commented on the authenticity of LL Cool J’s phone number

Although other celebrities have given out their phone numbers before, it has often been for promotional purposes and set up through a separate service. Many fans of LL Cool J took notice and fled to the rapper’s comment section to let other followers know the digits he gave may not be his actual personal number.

“We all know that ain’t his actual phone,” one TikTok user wrote.

“Its a marketing tool all responses are automated pre text by the publicist staff. Eric thomas has this feature too. Not as personable as you think,” another user wrote.

Another user chimed in with more specific details. “It’s for an app called community. Direct marketing to celebrity’s fans. They farm your info and send occasional promo links. Run by PR, not the celeb.”

However, although many people on the platform joined in to say the phone number wasn’t 100% legit, some claimed to have spoken to the rapper himself after calling/texting the number.

“I just called and HE ANSWERED!! He talked to me for about 4 minutes! My new favorite celebrity,” @roryrory2000 said.

Although LL Cool J may have a busy schedule, fans of the rapper can text the number for themselves to see just how authentic the given digits actually are.