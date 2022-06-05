Lizzo slams men who use her name as an insult after revealing secret boyfriend

Lizzo performing on stage in London. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/JustinNg/Landmark Media

Lizzo hits back at her haters after sparking engagement rumors with her new boyfriend.

The singer is known for showing off skin in defiance of her fat shamers while being candid about her battle with building self-confidence.

Lizzo confirmed that she is in a relationship in April in an interview with Andy Cohen after she was seen with a mystery man on Valentine’s Day.

Lizzo brags about sex life with her boyfriend while calling out her haters

The outspoken rapper has responded to her haters with an update about her sex life.

In a tweet, Lizzo sent a message to undesirable men who use her name as a synonym for plus-sized women they consider undesirable.

“Dudes be ugly w no bit**es talking bout “oK LiZzO” as an insult in girls comments,” she wrote. “I’m beautiful rich & get immaculate d***… ISSA COMPLIMENT. If u can’t make it past the cheeks, just say that.”

Lizzo’s secret man, Myke Wright was identified by The Shade Room after the pair went public for dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood to celebrate her 34th birthday.

It is the same location they were photographed on Valentine’s Day when the rumors began about the relationship.

Andy Cohen asked about the photo during their radio interview: “You were photographed in LA in February at Craig’s with a mystery man. Are you guys still together?”

In between a fit of nervous laughter, Lizzo replied: “Yeah, whatever. Yeah.”

Cohen, without mentioning his name, Andy asked whether dating him privately while famous has been a challenge for their relationship, she responded:

“If you have the right person, no. Not at all. It’s not even a factor. Because it should be mutually supportive, no matter what that person does.”

Myke Wright is a comedian and actor who was first linked to Lizzo in October 2021.

However, the pair met as early as 2016 when a video shows the pair side-by-side promoting the singer’s MTV series The Wonderland.

Is Lizzo engaged to Myke Wright?

Lizzo went Instagram official with her man, sharing photos from her red carpet appearance for her Prime Video show Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls.

In the photo dump, she shared an intimate photo of a close-up photo of her left hand showing a ring on her finger.

Lizzo will go on tour later this year after she releases her fourth studio album, Special, in July. She dropped the lead single, About Damn Time, in April.