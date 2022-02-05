Lizzo bares all going fully nude in a photo, sends message about ‘unconditional love’

Lizzo recently released new music, sharing a snippet of her new song Special. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia

Lizzo bares it all in a new photo opting to go completely nude.

The 33-year-old singer is known for taking fashion risks, having worn several sexy outfits in the past.

However, the Truth Hurts singer decided to wear nothing at all and released a statement about love.

Lizzo frequently talks about self-confidence and her struggles with self-esteem.

In 2019, the singer was subject to some controversy for wearing a cut-out thong dress to a Lakers game.

As previously reported on Monsters & Critics, she defended herself, stating that it is how she liked to dress and was in her “own positive bubble.”

In a new photo, Lizzo went nude, striking a pose in all fours as she looked into the camera. She shared the risky photo with her 11.9 million followers along with the caption: “Art.”

In the photo, she rocked a mid-shaft split on her long brunette hair crediting celebrity hairstylist Shelby Swain.

Make-up artist Alexx Mayo gets the credit for her rosy red cheeks look and glow without a simmer in the photo.

Lizzo sends a message about love with a fully nude video

In an Instagram video, Lizzo shared a snippet of one of her unreleased songs along with a message about love, challenging her fans to love “all of me,” as she posed naked.

It is unclear whether she is shooting a music video with the nude photo and video as the singer did not add any other context.

In the caption, she wrote the following message about unconditional love.

“If you love me… you love all of me. You dont get to pick and choose. We should be unconditionally loving of one another, starting with being unconditionally loving to ourselves. Take a moment today and think about the conditions we hold so tightly [sic] that keep us from the freedom of true love. Do you really wanna be so tightly wound? Free yourself in love. You deserve it.”

Lizzo recently shared some new uplifting music

The singer recently returned with some new music and shared a complete snippet of her new song, Special.

The Grammy award-winning singer shared the sweet moment she played the record for her mother. In the caption, she revealed it was the first time she played new music for her mother.

“Here’s the full snippet 🥺 this is the first time I played my new music for my momma— I was nervous to post this ! but just know: if the ones you love support you— THATS ALL U NEED🥰 it’s been a long journey YALL… but I think it’s about that time 🙏🏾”

Lizzo’s last studio album, Cuz I Love You, was released in 2019. The snippet will get her fans excited as the singer has not put out any music for a while apart from her hit single Rumors featuring Cardi B in 2021.