Lizzo seemingly reacts during Toronto show after Kanye West talks about her weight

Lizzo appears to respond to Kanye West’s comments about her weight in his rebuke of the body positivity movement.

Ye appeared on Fox News’s Tucker Carlson Tonight to discuss the controversy of his “White Lives Matter” T-shirts before turning his attention to Lizzo to share a conspiracy theory about what he called the promotion of obesity in the media.

The rapper has been banned from social media after numerous controversial posts after his poorly-received Yeezy fashion show

The About Damn Time singer was performing at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena last week Friday and took a moment to criticize those who mentioned her name.

“I feel like everybody in America got my mother***ing name in their mother***ing mouth for no mother***ing reason,” Lizzo told the crowd in a video published by TMZ.

“I’m minding my fat Black beautiful business,” she added before asking the audience, “Can I stay here? Who can I marry for that dual citizenship?” to which the audience responded in applause.

Lizzo explains why she ignores her weight critics

Before Kanye, comedian Aries Spears made disrespectful comments about the singer’s weight.

When accepting an award at the MTV Video Music Awards in August, the 34-year-old thanked her supporters before explaining why she doesn’t bother responding directly to her critics.

“And now, for b****es that got something to say about me in the press. You know what? I’m not going to say nothing,” she said continuing:

“They be like, ‘Lizzo why don’t you clap back? Why don’t you clap back?’ ‘Cause, b****, I’m winning, hoe!,” Lizzo said, as the audience applauded. “Big b**** is winning, ho! Best revenge is your paper, b****!”

The Truth Hurts singer was a trending topic after comedian Aries Spears said insulting remarks about her in an interview with The Art of Dialogue.

When asked about Lizzo’s music, Spears said “I can’t get past the fact that she looks like the s*** emoji,” he responded. “She’s got a very pretty face, but she keeps showing her body off. Like, come on, you?”

Kanye West claims Lizzo weight critics is a coordinated attack by bots

In his interview with Tucker Carlson, Ye claimed that Lizzo works with his personal trainer before claiming that “telemarketers on the internet,” which he referred to as bots, criticized her.

“the bots, they attack her because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal when it’s actually unhealthy.”

The controversial rapper went on to claim that it’s “demonic” to promote an unhealthy weight and went on to claim that it is a plot to commit a “genocide of the Black race.”

Kanye was highly critical of the body-positive movement which Lizzo has been a longtime advocate of during her career.

The singer has been open about her weight and struggles with self-esteem. Ironically, Kanye West admitted to having liposuction in the past in an appearance on TMZ Live because he didn’t want to be called fat.