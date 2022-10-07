Kanye West shares conspiracy theory behind critics of Lizzo’s weight loss

Rapper Kanye West photographed at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kanye West has shared a bizarre conspiracy theory behind critics of singer Lizzo’s weight loss.

In a conversation with Tucker Carlson on Fox News that was mostly about his controversial “White Lives Matter” T-shirt, Ye claimed that Gigi Hadid and Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson sought permission from Anna Wintour and Conde Nast to criticize him.

He then turned his attention to Lizzo, who he described as his “good friend.”

The singer is one of the most outspoken body positivity advocates – a social movement that focuses on the acceptance of all body shapes and sizes.

However, Ye alleges that a coordinated attack on social media aims to criticize Lizzo when she announces her weight loss.

“Lizzo works with my trainer, a friend of mine,” he said on the Tucker Carlson show, continuing:

“When Lizzo loses ten pounds and announces it, the bots — that’s a term for telemarketers on the internet — the bots, they attack her because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal when it’s actually unhealthy.”

The 45-year-old fashion designer continued, “Let’s put aside that it’s fashion and Vogue, which it’s not, or if someone thinks it’s attractive, to each his own, it’s actually clinically unhealthy. And for people to promote that, it’s demonic.”

Kanye calls attacks on Lizzo’s weight loss the ‘genocide of the Black race’

When asked by Tucker Carlson why “they want to promote unhealthiness to the population,” Ye responded that “it’s a genocide of the Black race.” Ye continued, “They want to kill us in any way they can … If we saw ourselves as a people and not a race, then we would treat our people better.”

Lizzo has not publicly commented on the Yeezy designer invoking her name in the interview.

Adidas puts Kanye West Yeezy deal under review

Adidas revealed in a statement that it was reviewing its Yeezy partnership with Kanye West days after his “White Lives Matter” T-shirt controversy at Paris Fashion Week.

While the company did not mention the controversy, Ye has been attacking the brand on social media in deleted IG posts.

“After repeated efforts to privately resolve the situation, we have taken the decision to place the partnership under review. We will continue to co-manage the current product during this period,” the company said in a statement, per CNBC.

Adidas stated their collaboration with Ye and his Yeezy brand is one of the most successful collaborations in the history of the industry.

This comes after the rapper terminated his lucrative deal with Gap in September.