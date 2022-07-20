Linda Evangelista ‘pleased to have settled the CoolSculpting case’ as she takes on new modeling gig

Linda Evangelista has settled her lawsuit against Zeltiq Aesthetics. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Patricia Schlein/StarMaxWorldwide

Linda Evangelista is officially moving on from the CoolSculpting experience that left her “brutally disfigured.”

The popular 90s supermodel recently unveiled her story in regards to her 2016 fat-freezing procedure that had an adverse effect on her body. Instead of shrinking the fat cells in her body, CoolSculpting caused the cells to expand — leaving irreversible results.

The procedure also left her with Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia, which is a rare side effect that causes an overgrowth of fatty tissue and is unable to be reversed by diet or exercise.

Previously on social media, the model has shared statements from her lawsuit with CoolSculpting’s parent company, Zeltiq Aesthetics.

She has also shared statements in regards to why she decided to file the lawsuit in the first place.

“With this lawsuit, I am moving forward to rid myself of shame, and going public with my story. I’m so tired of living this way,” she said.

Linda Evangelista has settled her lawsuit with Zeltiq Aesthetics

After undergoing the seven sessions with CoolSculpting that left her unable to work over the years, Linda had originally sought out $50 million in damages from the company.

On Tuesday, she shared on Instagram that she has settled the case with Zeltiq and looks forward to moving on from that part of her life.

“I’m pleased to have settled the CoolSculpting case,” she wrote. “I look forward to the next chapter of my life with friends and family, and am happy to put this matter behind me.”

“I am truly grateful for the support I have received from those who have reached out,” she concluded.

Linda has received a generous amount of support in her comment section from followers who were thankful to see her be able to settle the traumatizing ordeal.

“We support you. Your beauty transcends everything,” one user wrote.

Pic credit: @lindaevangelista/Instagram

Fulvia Farolfi wrote in, “So incredibly thrilled!!!!! Moving forward sending love!!”

Linda has returned to modeling after CoolSculpting procedure

Linda, who has only shared modeling shots from her younger years on her Instagram since receiving the treatments, has recently announced her first gig back in over five years.

She shared a photo for a new Fendi campaign, which showed the supermodel wearing multiple hats and posing with two of the high-end fashion designer’s handbags.

She let her fans know in the caption that Fendi would be hosting a fashion show in New York City on September 9 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Fendi Baguette.

Linda also wrote that she was “so grateful” to the team that had put everything together — especially after taking such a long hiatus from the modeling world and overcoming the damaging experience.