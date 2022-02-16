Here’s why Linda Evangelista is speaking out and revealing first photos after fat freezing left her ‘brutally disfigured’

Linda Evangelista reveals photos after fat freezing left her disfigured. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Linda Evangelista has been in seclusion for five years.

Now, the model is tired of hiding.

The supermodel received CoolSculpting treatments in 2015-2016 that left her brutally disfigured.

She speaks out and appears on the cover of People and reveals the first photos since procedures changed her life forever.

Linda Evangelista reveals new pictures after beauty procedure went wrong left her disfigured

Linda Evangelista revealed her “brutally disfigured” body for the first time after a procedure went terribly wrong. She received a CoolSculpting procedure that caused her fat cells to harden rather than disappear. You can see the pictures here.

Evangelista told People, “I loved being up on the catwalk. Now I dread running into someone I know. I can’t live like this anymore, in hiding and shame. I just couldn’t live in this pain any longer. I’m willing to finally speak.”

A doctor diagnosed the supermodel with Paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (PAH). She reacted, “I was like, ‘What the hell is that?’ And he told me no amount of dieting, and no amount of exercise was ever going to fix it.”

Linda no longer recognizes herself, “I don’t recognize myself physically, but I don’t recognize me as a person any longer either. She is sort of gone.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

What happened to Linda Evangelista?

Linda suffered an adverse reaction to a CoolSculpting procedure on her body, called Paradoxical adipose hyperplasia. The reaction caused her fat cells to harden, rather than diminish.

Evangelista filed a lawsuit against Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc, CoolSculpting’s parent company. She sought $50 million in damages after seven CoolSculpting sessions left her unable to work.

Linda Evangelista’s Instagram features old pictures of the supermodel during her heyday but no recent photos of her face.

In September, Linda shared a post on her Instagram. The caption said, “To my followers who have wondered why I have not been working while my peers’ careers have been thriving, the reason is that I was brutally disfigured by Zeltiq’s CoolSculpting procedure which did the opposite of what it promised.”

In 2017, a Daily Mail article called the model “unrecognizable” in airport photos they posted.

Linda Evangelista was one of the world’s first supermodels

Linda Evangelista was a pioneer in fashion, dominating the runways at fashion week. Her cohort of models was so culturally relevant that she was dubbed one of the world’s first supermodels with Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, and Christy Turlington.

Supermodels. Fashion Documentary 1995

Watch this video on YouTube

The ’90s supermodels were the It girls of the decade. They appeared in fashion shows, magazine covers, and music videos.