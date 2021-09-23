Linda Evangelista now: What is paradoxical hyperplasia?

Linda Evangelista arriving at a 2015 award show in New York. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Supermodel Linda Evangelista claims that she was left ‘brutally disfigured’ following a popular cosmetic procedure called CoolSculpting.

The 56-year-old has developed paradoxical adipose hyperplasia, a rare adverse effect of the body slimming procedure.

The Canadian fashion model was one of the most in-demand and successful models in the 1990’s. She appeared on the cover of Vogue and a variety of international fashion magazines.

Linda was among the five models that defined the ‘supermodel era’ along with Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Claudia Schiffer, and Christy Turlington.

However, in recent years, she has maintained a low profile and is finally opening up about her drastically different appearance.

“Today I took a big step towards righting a wrong that I have suffered and have kept to myself for over five years,” Evangelista wrote in a statement on Instagram.

What is paradoxical adipose hyperplasia?

Evangelista claimed that she developed a condition called paradoxical adipose hyperplasia [PAH] from a cosmetic procedure called CoolSculplting from Zeltiq Aesthetics.

Zeltiq CoolSculpting is the body contouring procedure that eliminates fat cells by using freezing temperatures.

Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, Jaime S Schwartz, says PAH occurs when the fat freezing process causes the cells to expand rather than break down.

Symptoms include uneven fat distribution, hard knots of tissue surrounding the treatment area. Liposuction is a standard procedure to correct PAH.

Linda Evangelista explains becoming a recluse

“To my followers who have wondered why I have not been working while my peers’ careers have been thriving, the reason is that I was brutally disfigured by Zeltiq’s CoolSculpting procedure which did the opposite of what it promised,” the model said in the Instagram statement.

She claimed that instead of reducing fat, the procedure increased her fat cells. In addition, Linda says she was left deformed “after undergoing two painful, unsuccessful, corrective surgeries. I have been left, as the media has described, ‘unrecognizable.'”

The model is referencing a Daily Mail article, which features photos of the then-50-year-old model in an airport in New York.

In addition, she accuses Zeltiq Aesthetics of not warning her about the potential side effects.

“I have developed Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia or PAH, a risk of which I was not made aware before I had the procedures.”

“PAH has not only destroyed my livelihood, it has sent me into a cycle of deep depression, profound sadness, and the lowest depths of self-loathing.

“In the process, I have become a recluse.”

Linda Evangelista announces in the statement that she is filing a lawsuit against the company.