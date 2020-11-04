Lil Wayne’s girlfriend Denise Bidot ends relationship over support for Donald Trump

Rapper Lil Wayne’s short relationship with girlfriend Denise Bidot has come to an end after the fashion model decided to call it quits following his support for Donald Trump.

The 38-year-old rapper had officially begun dating the 34-year-old plus-size model in June after rumors had linked the pair ever since Wayne split up with ex-fiance La’Tecia Thomas.

Folks decided romance was in the air when they realized Denise was the only person he was following on social media.

Sadly they have stopped following each other on Instagram, and Bidot took it a step further when she deleted her account.

However, before she deleted, she dropped several hints that Wayne was about to be a single man once again, one of which included a meme that read: “Sometimes love just isn’t enough.”

It seems that Denise called their short relationship to an abrupt end after being angered by Lil Wayne’s very public endorsement of Donald Trump for this week’s election.

Bidot’s friends reportedly said several factors caused her to end the relationship, but the rapper’s endorsement of Trump was the final straw.

“She broke up with Wayne. It wasn’t just his Trump support, but that was a big part,” confided one of Bidot’s friends.

Bidot was angered by Lil Wayne’s support for Donald Trump

Lil Wayne caused controversy last week when he attended a photo op with Donald Trump and posted a pic of the event to Twitter.

The rapper whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter posted a pic with Trump and wrote that he’d just had a great meeting with 45.

Weezy praised Trump for his criminal reform and platinum plan. He finished up by writing: “He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”

Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot had shared their happiness on Instagram

In June, Lil Wayne surprised everyone when he shared a picture of Denise in a tie-dye bikini to his Instagram feed. He captioned it “all..” Bidot quickly responded with, “yours.” Awww.

Fans were surprised, as Weezy is usually very private about his relationships.

Denise had then shared pictures of the pair kissing to her Instagram story, which she had captioned, “Somehow in the middle of all the madness, something special happened. Us.”

It’s not clear how long they’d been together before these pictures were made public; however, we now know it’s over. Sometimes relationships and politics just don’t mix.