Denise Bidot: Who is Lil Wayne’s new girlfriend?

Plus-size model Denise Bidot is Lil Wayne’s new girlfriend.

Bidot, 34, confirmed her new relationship with Lil Wayne in an Instagram Story on Monday. In the story, she shared photos of herself with her new beau.

The photos show Bidot and the Lollipop rapper cozying up to each other and kissing.

The first photo shows Lil Wayne kissing Bidot on the cheek while the second shows him kissing her on the lips. The final photo shows the two posing for the camera with smiles on their faces. Lil Wayne has an arm around Bidot’s neck.

Bidot captioned the photos:

“Somehow in the middle of all the madness, something special happened. Us.”

Wayne had been in a relationship with La’Tecia Thomas

Bidot made her relationship with the Got Money rapper official on Instagram only weeks after Wayne reportedly called off his widely rumored engagement to the Australian model La’Tecia Thomas.

Rumors that La’Tecia and Lil Wayne were engaged spread on social media after Thomas posted a photo to Instagram in October 2019 that showed her wearing a diamond ring that fans believed was an engagement ring.

She also shared a video in December 2019 that showed her wearing the ring. The Instagram posts lead to rumors that Lil Wayne and La’Tecia were secretly planning their wedding.

The rumors gained traction after they went public with their relationship on New Year’s Eve 2019 and then made their first red carpet appearance together at the release party for Wayne’s album Funeral in January.

Lil Wayne appeared to confirm rumors that they were secretly planning to tie the knot when he rapped about his “wifey from Australia” in his rap track Not Me.

However, Wayne reportedly broke up with Thomas in May.

Fans noticed that Thomas has stopped wearing her diamond ring and later unfollowed Wayne on Instagram.

Lil Wayne revealed in a chat with Nicki Minaj that he was in a new relationship

Lil Wayne confirmed that he was in a new relationship in a chat with rapper Nicki Minaj on his Apple Music series Young Money Radio with Lil Wayne last week.

Rumors that Bidot was Lil Wayne’s new girlfriend started after eagle-eyed fans noticed that Wayne had started following Bidot on Instagram.

Fans have since been speculating about when and where Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot met. Some noted that Wayne appeared with Bidot in a photo taken while he was promoting his American Eagle Young Money collection in Miami last summer.

Who is Denise Bidot?

Denise Bidot is a plus-size model born in June 1986 in Miami, Floria.

You can find her on Instagram, where she has 660,000 followers. She identifies as Puerto Rican/Kuwaiti on her Instagram page.

You can also find her on Twitter, where she has more than 29,000 followers.

She has modeled for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie line. The photo below comes from the line’s spring campaign.

Bidot has also modeled for top brands including Forever21, Old Navy, Lane Bryant, Target, Levi’s, Nordstrom, and Macy’s.

She was featured in the documentary film Straight/Curve: Redefining Body Image.

Bidot has also appeared on multiple TV shows, including the Today show, The Marylin Denis Show, HBO’s Habla Woman, and Curvy Girls.