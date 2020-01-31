La’Tecia Thomas: Who is Lil Wayne’s rumored fiancee?

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Rumors have been circulating among Lil Wayne fans that he is engaged to the plus-size model La’Tecia Thomas.

The rumors originated from the rapper’s fan site, Lilwaynehq, which offers a forum for dedicated fans who want to share Lil Wayne gossip and keep up with the latest news about the 37-year-old rapper from New Orleans.

These latest engagement rumors appear to have been sparked when La’Tecia, who was believed to be dating Lil Wayne, took to Instagram in October 2019 to post a photo showing her spotting a massive diamond ring that fans claimed was an engagement ring.

Although she only shared a body positivity message at the time with her more than 1.2 million Instagram followers, fans could not help noticing the massive diamond ring on the ring finger on her left hand.

The rumors were reignited when she took Instagram once again in December 2019 to share a video showing her wearing a diamond ring.

Fans soon began speculating that they were secretly planning their wedding.

Although speculation that Lil Wayne and La’Tecia are engaged and planning their wedding has not been confirmed, many fans are convinced it is true. However, it is known that the pair have grown close since they reportedly met in summer. They have been spending quality time together in recent months.

Lil Wayne and La’Tecia have been sighted together in public on multiple occasions recently. According to LilWayneHQ, La’Tecia spent New Year’s Eve with Lil Wayne, his children, and relatives, at his mansion in Miami, Florida.

Some fans claim that Lil Wayne has been keeping his latest relationship under wraps after a string of highly publicized relationships with other ladies. Lil Wayne has dated Lauren London, Christina Milian, Nivea, and Toya Wright.

Who is La’Tecia Thomas?

La’Tecia Thomas is a 29-year-old model from Melbourne, Australia. She is a plus-size model signed to Wilhelmina modeling agency, New York, according to her Instagram profile. She is also represented by Bella Management Australia and MiLK Management in the UK.

You can find her here on Instagram, where she has more than 1.2 million followers.

You can also find her here on YouTube where she has 493,000 subscribers.

La’Tecia describes herself on her Instagram profile as a “body positive activist.”

According to her profile on Bella Management, she is 5 feet 9 inches tall.

Thomas is “half Indian and Australian,” according to her profile on the MiLK Management website. She was born and raised in Melbourne and she is a trained makeup artist.

La’Tecia is a social media influencer. She started on social media in 2015 after she bought a camera and taught herself to use it. After doing street photography for some time, she began making self-portraits which she posted to her social media pages. She gradually built her presence online by sharing images of her makeup artistry and tutorials.

Lil Wayne’s alleged fiancee’s career as a model started in 2016 when she signed to an Australian agency. She has used her platform to advocate for female empowerment and body positivity.