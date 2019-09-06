Home > People

Nicki Minaj has decided to retire at age 36: What is her net worth in 2019, and when did she start rapping?

By
6th September 2019 11:32 AM ET
Rapper Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj Announces Retirement On Twitter.. Pic credit: @ImageCollect/ImagePressAgency

Rapper Nicki Minaj caused a stir on Twitter yesterday when she announced in a tweet that she was retiring from rapping at age 36 in order to focus on starting a family with beau Kenneth Petty.

“I’ve decided to retire & have my family,” Minaj tweeted to her fans, in a message that has since been deleted. “I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE.”

Fans were thrown into shock by the abrupt announcement and many couldn’t believe the news. Some insisted that the rapper was only pranking her fans to get attention because she was feeling “unappreciated.”

 

Hundreds of other distraught fans took to Twitter to express their sadness over the shocking news.

After many fans complained that Nicki’s abrupt announcement on Twitter was insensitive to the feelings of her dedicated fans, she deleted the tweet and posted an apology. She promised to do the right thing by addressing the issue on her Queen Radio show on Apple Music’s Beats 1 station.

“I promise u guys will be happy. No guests, just us talking about everything,” she said. “The tweet was abrupt & insensitive, I apologize babe.”

Following that, fans are now debating whether her apology meant that she was rescinding her decision to retire or whether she would use the Queen Radio discussion she promised to make fans understand why she has decided to retire. But most fans were convinced that she was only taking a hiatus from work for her wedding and to have a baby.

Her announcement came after she changed her name to Petty last December and then revealed on her Queen Radio show in August that she and Kenneth Petty were planning their wedding.

However, many of Minaj’s fans have been critical of her relationship with Petty who is reportedly a registered sex offender in New York.

What is Minaj’s net worth in 2019, and when did she start rapping?

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Nicki Minaj’s 2019 net worth at $85 million, so even if she does actually retire she certainly won’t struggle financially.

Minaj, whose birth name is Onika Tanya Maraj, first gained recognition as a rapper and R&B singer-songwriter in 2007 when she released her mixtape Playtime is Over.

However, she started rapping professionally in 2004 after she signed with the Brooklyn-based group Full Force and performed with the quartet known as The Hoodstars, consisting of Safaree Samuels, Lou$tar and 7even. The group record WWE Diva Victoria’s theme song Don’t Mess With.

She signed with the Brooklyn label Dirty Money Entertainment in 2007, and after releasing her first mixtape Playtime Is Over (2007), she went on to release Sucka Free (2008) and Beam Me Up Scotty (2009).

She signed with Young Money Entertainment in 2009 after she was discovered by rapper Lil Wayne.

Minaj was born on December 8, 1982 in Saint James, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, to Robert and Carol Maraj. She moved with her mother to The Bronx in New York City when she was five years old.