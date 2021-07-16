Lil Durk and girlfriend India in apparent shootout with intruders after home invasion

Popular rapper Lil Durk was targeted in a home invasion. He was with his girlfriend, India Royale, who reportedly shot at them. Pic credit: India Royale/Instagram

Rapper Lil Durk was targeted in a home invasion at his residence in the Chateau Elan neighborhood of Braselton in Georgia.

The Chicago rapper and his girlfriend, India Cox (India Royale), reportedly exchanged gunfire in an apparent shootout with the gunmen who entered his home.

According to TMZ, Durk and India fired shots at the home intruders; however, the report does not confirm whether they fired shots at the couple.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the couple were victims of home invasion and aggravated. The incident happened over the weekend after 5 am.

The intruders did not harm the couple and reportedly fled the scene after the shooting.

It is unclear how many intruders entered Durk’s residence at the time of writing this report.

Hip Hop commentator DJ Akademiks revealed that police responded to a possible shooting at Durk’s home several days before the home invasion report emerged yesterday.

Lil Durk is a 28-year-old rapper from Chicago who has enjoyed a commercial resurgence with hit records such as 3 Headed Goat, Pooh Shiesty’s Back in Blood, and Drake’s Laugh Now Cry Later.

He released his sixth studio album, The Voice, last year to commercial and critical success. He followed up with a collaborative album The Voice of the Heroes, with Lil Baby the previous month.

6ix9ine mocks Lil Durk following home invasion

Rapper 6ix9ine reacted to the news about Lil Durk’s home invasion on DJ Akademiks Instagram page by mocking the rapper.

“YALL thought this man was gangsta they sliding on this man every other week DAMN give him a break.”

via DJAkademiks/Instagram

New York rapper 6ix9ine has taunted Lil Durk online by mocking the death of his brother DThang, who was shot to death last month.

He also taunted Durk when he lost his close associate, King Von, to gun violence last year.

6ix9ine followed up on his Instagram Story to taunt the rapper and his girlfriend over the shooting with the following.

“SOMEONE SAID @lildurk not gon slide till they kill his girlfriend [crying laughing emojis] YALL CRAZY.”

DJ Akademiks took to Twitter to praise Lil Durk for not using the home invasion to promote his music.

“One thing about Lil Durk… hella real life situations happen to him and he never comment online about it.. or try to turn them into promo for an album. Any other rapper who shot at opps w/ their girlfriend making a whole album bout it and re-enacting it 2 look gangsta.”

Pic credit: @Akademiks/Twitter

Lil Durk has updated his Instagram Story with content unrelated to the shooting and has not made any public statement.

The Back in Blood rapper is scheduled to tour America with Lil Baby from September.