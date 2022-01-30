Lara Saget shares touching tribute to late dad Bob Saget, Full House family reacts

Bob Saget is survived by his three daughters from his first marriage. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/S_bukley

Bob Saget’s daughter Lara breaks her silence with an emotional tribute to her father.

The Full House star died unexpectedly earlier this year, leading to numerous tributes from Hollywood and his fans.

The late comedian had three children with his first wife, Sherri Kramer: Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer. After two decades of being a single father, he found love with Eat Travel Rock TV Host Kelly Rizzo.

As previously reported, following Bob Saget’s death at age 65, his family released a statement:

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter,” the Saget family said, continuing:

“Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

Lara Saget pays tribute to her father

Lara Saget, the second of the comedian’s three daughters, took to Instagram to make a touching tribute to her father.

She shared a throwback black and white photo of the pair and expressed how loved she felt by her late father.

“To anyone afraid to love, Unconditional love is the greatest of gifts. My dad loved with everything he had,” she wrote in the caption, continuing:

“He had so many reasons to be scared to love. So many loved ones kept dropping the body. Instead of being scared, he loved more. I am beyond grateful to receive and to give that love. Love completely and be kind. Of all the lessons he taught me, these feel the biggest. With love ❤️”

The sweet tribute garnered many reactions from those who loved the late Full House star.

Bob Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, reacted to the Instagram post, writing: “I love you forever, Lara ❤️.”

Full House star Dave Coulier’s wife, Melissa, added, “I love you so much!”

Pic credit: @larasaget/Instagam

Bob Saget’s daughter is an artist

Bob Saget’s daughter Lara is a sculptor and painter. She revealed in an interview that she attended Barnard College, where she trained as a painter before transitioning to sculpting.

Along with her older sister Aubrey Saget, they co-founded Studio 200, which involves curating pop-up shows for artists.

Lara Saget is the creator of The Roots of Tuckahoe Marble, an eight-foot-tall, public Tuckahoe marble, bronze, and glass sculpture.

It is installed in Clumber Corner, Prospect Street & Adams Street, Brooklyn, New York, until May 17, 2022, according to the Brooklyn Arts Council.