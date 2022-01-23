John Stamos shares Bob Saget’s final, posthumous dirty joke

The late Bob Saget and John Stamos were co-stars in the hit series Full House. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/S_bukley

John Stamos continues to mourn the tragic death of his friend Bob Saget who died suddenly earlier this month at the age of 65.

The late great comedian starred alongside Stamos in the iconic series Full House, and they recently united on-screen in the Netflix series Fuller House.

Millions of fans and hundreds of celebrities have found different ways to mourn his death and pay tribute to his memory.

Singer John Mayer designed a hoodie in tribute to the comedian, with the proceeds going to charity.

Full House actress Candace Cameron Bure posted a photo on Instagram in which she wore a sweatshirt that read “Love Like Jesus, Hug Like Bob Saget.”

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, The Full House actress is raising money for the Scleroderma Research Foundation, which Saget supported.

John Stamos shared a photo, choosing to remember the late comic’s sense of humor with a dirty joke.

Bob Saget’s posthumous dirty joke shared by Stamos

“Even in death, he found a way to get one last d**k joke in!” Stamos wrote in the caption of an Instagram post. The photo is a screenshot of Saget on CNN while the network was announcing the breaking news of his death nearly two weeks ago.

Added Stamos: “My guardian angel with the dirtiest mouth and a heart as big and benevolent as forever.”

The screengrab shows Saget appearing in front of an NBC Peacock logo with his head covering the “e” and “a,” making the sign spell out an explicit word in place to his right side.

The Instagram post got many laughs, with some of Bob’s co-stars commenting on the photo.

“There’s your sign!! 😍,” twins Fox and Dash Messitt, who played Tommy Fuller on Fuller House, wrote in the comment section.

Full House co-star Jodie Sweetin also added, “He’s SO proud of that one. 😂😂😂”

Pic credit:@johnstamos/Instagram

John Stamos shared a heart-felt speech he gave in Bob Saget’s memorial

John Stamos shared the heart-wrenching speech he gave at Bob Saget’s memorial.

In the speech, which he published in its entirety in the Los Angeles Times, Stamos shared his thoughts on Saget’s last Instagram post that lamented the suddenness of his death.

“When I saw his last Instagram post, my first thought was he looked too ‘alive’ to die a few hours later. But I guess that’s right. We should all want to ‘die alive.’ We don’t want to be filled with regret and remorse, forgotten and discarded. We want to be overwhelmed with the privilege and bounty of doing what we do best. Bob felt young, energized, grateful and appreciated. The applause and laughter didn’t have time to die down before Bob did. He never ran out of cake … or the other stuff. He died bright and fierce.”