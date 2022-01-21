John Mayer designed a hoodie with Bob Saget’s name on it, all proceeds go to charity

John Mayer has teamed up with a designer and visual artist to create a special hoodie in honor of his friend, Bob Saget. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/StarMaxWorldwide

Grammy award-winning musician John Mayer is choosing to honor his late, great friend, legendary comedian Bob Saget, who was found dead in his hotel room at age 65 on January 9, still leaving fans and loved ones shocked and very sad.

The songwriter and guitarist, 44, announced that he has teamed up with a designer and a visual artist to create a special hoodie in honor of the Full House star, with all proceeds going to an organization that was near and dear to Bob’s heart: the Scleroderma Research Foundation.

Bob’s sister, Gay Saget, succumbed to the disease at age 47 back in 1994. Bob had been passionate about raising money and awareness for scleroderma, which currently has no cure.

It was through the Scleroderma Research Foundation that Bob and John first met back in 2003 when Bob asked the singer if he would perform at an event for the organization. He did, and they became great friends over the years.

John let his fans know about the hoodie in a recent Instagram post, and it’s already received a lot of love (and sales).

What does the hoodie look like?

John hopped on his Instagram page and shared a photo of the designed hoodie, which he had collaborated on with the help of visual artist J. Dean and illustrator Maggie Enterrios. The hoodie is a dark blue color with the actor’s name and small roses, along with the Scleroderma Research Foundation on the back.

“Bob Saget worked tirelessly to raise awareness and money for the Scleroderma Research Foundation, a cause that was so close to his heart,” John said.

“That’s why I asked @deansnuts and @littlepatterns to help design this hoodie to keep both his memory and the enduring fight for a cure alive.”

The hoodie, which will be sold for $54.99, is a beautiful blue, with Bob Saget’s name printed on the front and small roses in the design, and the name of the Scleroderma Research Foundation on the back.

John also hopes that the creation of this hoodie will “keep both his memory and the enduring fight for a cure alive,” he also said on Instagram.

Fans love the hoodie

John’s 5.4 million Instagram followers loved the hoodie and the cause, and some celebrity friends have even purchased the shirt already, including Andy Cohen, Josh Groban, and Jeff Ross.

The musician isn’t the only celebrity to design a hoodie to raise money for the Scleroderma Research Foundation in Bob’s name lately.

Candace Cameron Bure, who played Bob’s eldest daughter, D.J., on Full House, recently created a special “Love Like Jesus, Hug Like Bob Saget” sweatshirt, and all proceeds will be donated to the Scleroderma Research Foundation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) “So, this just happened. @theshopforward has generously donated their time to make these sweatshirts, t-shirts, and hoodies in honor of Bob,” Candace wrote, uploading her own creation, a blue shirt that reads “Love Like Jesus, Hug Like Bob Saget.”

All of the proceeds from Candace’s shirt will also go to the Scleroderma Research Foundation.

Bob Saget might be gone, but his legacy will live on. He would be happy to know that his loved ones remain committed to raising awareness about scleroderma and will continue to do so in his honor.