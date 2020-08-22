Landon Clifford from Cam&Fam has died: Tributes pour in as GoFundMe launched following his death

Landon Clifford from Cam&Fam has died, his wife Camryn has revealed.

The YouTuber posted a poignant tribute on Instagram as she revealed the dad of two had passed away.

Landon’s cause of death was related to brain injury

A GoFundMe fundraising page which Camryn linked to from her Instagram Stories revealed Landon’s cause of death was related to a brain injury which left him in a coma for a week before he died on August 19. No additional details have yet been revealed.

Camryn wrote, “August 13th 2020 was Landon’s last day being the best dad and husband he could be. After spending the following 6 days in a coma he passed on and donated several organs to people in need all over the country.”

She added in a poignant tribute, “He was so young and had so much more life to live. This isn’t how things were supposed to go. He was meant to make it to his next birthday. He was meant to walk his daughters down the isle. He was meant to die old with me.

“Words can not come close to describe the pain I feel. All I can do now is make sure our girls know how much he loved us. He’s looking down on us from heaven and his light will shine through the clouds when we look up at him. May he rest peacefully.”

Tributes have been pouring in online following the news of Landon’s death. YouTuber Khoa Nguyen of KKandbabyJ fame wrote in a message to Camryn on Instagram, “I’m so so so sorry for your loss. He was such a young, kind and ambitious person that I admired. I am so lucky to have met him and if your family ever needs anything at all, we’re a phone call away.”

Camryn and Landon first started dating in 2015 when they were at school together. Camryn got pregnant with their first daughter Collette when she was just 16, and gave birth in February 2018. The couple married in summer 2019.

Landon died just three months after the birth of the couple’s second daughter, Delilah, in May this year.

Landon’s memorial GoFundMe

A GoFundMe page has been launched in a bid help Landon’s family pay for his funeral and medical expenses.

The page reads, “Landon Clifford was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, and friend. After suffering a brain injury, he spent a week in a coma before passing on 8-19-20. We’re raising money to pay for his medical expenses and funeral. Anything is appreciated. Thank you.”

The page surpassed its $10,000 fundraising goal just three hours after it was set up.