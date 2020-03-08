KUWTK’s Scott Disick selling ‘Wash Your Hands’ T-shirts amid Coronavirus scare

The Coronavirus has millions of people around the world scared out of their minds.

And with news that the virus has officially landed in the United States, many residents have been stocking up masks, hand sanitizers, and of course, Lysol.

However, Keeping up with the Kardashians alum, Scott Disick is taking a different approach to the health crisis.

The father of three is capitalizing off the worldwide outbreak, by creating a line of “wash your hands” clothing to remind people to keep their hands clean to not spread the virus.

The reality star posted a photo of himself wearing a hoodie from his clothing line, Talentless, which launched in 2018.

The back of the hoodie has the words, “Please wash your hands” in large, bold letters.

Scott also tagged his Talentless line in the post and has also posted black and white versions of the hoodie in his Instagram stories.

Talentless clothing line

The 36-year-old created his affordable luxury brand Talentless a few years ago. Past episodes of KUWTK has showcased the entrepreneur as conceptualized the line.

Talentless caters to both men and women with hoodies, tees, sweatshirts, tank tops, sweat pants, shorts, dresses, and accessories. They also cater to kids with mini tees and sweatshirts.

The designs are usually minimal, with no prints, patterns, or bright colors included. Many of the pieces are black, white, and shades of neutrals, featuring clean lines and classic silhouettes.

Some of the items feature graphics and a variety of calligraphy.

These days, however, you’ll notice the newest addition of pieces proudly displayed on the homepage, with the wording, “wash your hands.”

Wash Your Hands collection

So far, there are two styles available, a hoodie and a T-shirt for males and females.

The T-shirts are $49, with colors such as camel, pitch black, evening blue and white. The sizes range from XS to XL for women and from S to XXL for men.

The hoodies are available in the same colors and sizes as well.

The clothing line’s Instagram page is also now proudly showcasing this new line of tees and hoodies, informing customers that they are only available in limited supply.

So if you want to get your hands on any of these, you may want to grab them now!

You can see more of Scott Disick on episodes of KUWTK, when the new season premiers on March 26, @7/8c on E!