Kirk Douglas net worth: How much money did legendary actor have when he died?

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The net worth of Kirk Douglas has become one hot topic following the death of the legendary actor. News broke earlier that the Hollywood icon had passed away at age 103.

Kirk’s famous son Michael Douglas revealed the sad news his father died in an Instagram post on Wednesday. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Anne Buydens, and his three sons, Michael, Joel, and Peter. Kirk also leaves behind several grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

The actor was one of the most famous leading men of the 20th century. Kirk’s legacy is cemented by his famous Hollywood roles, as well as his dimpled chin, chiseled features, and smoldering good looks.

Kirk Douglas Hollywood career

In 1946, Hollywood was introduced to Kirk Douglas in his first feature film, The Strange Love of Martha Ivers. The Hollywood star spent the next 60+ years, making females swoon, and men wish they were the talented actor.

Kirk earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as well as received lifetime achievement awards from the Screen Actors Guild and AFI.

He was given the Academy Honorary Award in 1996 to celebrate 50 years of making motion pictures. It was quite an achievement that not many people are awarded in Hollywood.

Along with a super successful acting career, Kirk was also an author who wrote eleven books during his lifetime.

Kirk Douglas net worth

Kirk Douglas’s net worth is estimated to be $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Even though movie stars back in his heyday did not get paid the megabucks they do today, Kirk still managed to build quite the fortune.

His writing and real estate also added to his overall net worth.

During his lifetime, Kirk used his good fortune to give back to causes that were close to his heart. The Douglas Foundation was set up to help Kirk and Anne give back to various organizations. A lot of their charity was done through the Motion Picture & Television Fund.

The couple also created Harry’s Haven, which is a building dedicated to people who have Alzheimer’s and related forms of dementia. It was named after Kirk’s father.

Legendary Hollywood actor Kirk Douglas has passed away. He lived a long and fulfilled life, raising his family, writing, and having a career he was passionate about in acting.

Fans will forever remember the actor who was just as caring and thoughtful as he wanted talented. Kirk was more than just a Hollywood star; he was a wonderful man too.