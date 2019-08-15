The Kominsky Method Season 2 features Paul Reiser, Jane Seymour in Netflix award-winning series

One of the better original series on Netflix, The Kominsky Method, features septuagenarian Michael Douglas and octogenarian Alan Arkin in a buddy comedy that centers on the later part of life and all the challenges that it presents.

The new season boasts two amazing guest stars – Paul Reiser and Jane Seymour – in the unfolding drama that sees a grieving Norman Newlander, played by Alan Arkin.

Arkin’s taciturn Norman manages his best friend Sandy Kominsky, played by Michael Douglas as an aging Lothario actor-turned acting teacher who cannot commit to one woman,

In the course of the first season, Norman lost his beloved wife to cancer and the resulting episodes unpacked his growing reliance on Sandy as emotional and practical support while he grappled with her loss.

Sandy had issues of his own, mainly financial and an on-again-off-again age-appropriate relationship with one of his acting students played by Nancy Travis (Last Man Standing).

The Golden Globe award winning series now sees new blood with Arkin’s Norman in a potential new relationship with Jane Seymour and Mindy (Sarah Baker), Sandy’s daughter with Paul Reiser.

This season sees Sandy Kominsky and his longtime agent Norman Newlander continue their journey as two friends tackling life’s inevitable challenges and losses as they navigate their later years in Los Angeles, a city obsessed with youth.

This season, Sandy meets his daughter’s new boyfriend (Reiser) who is really close to Sandy’s age… causing some discomfort.

Meanwhile, Norman reconnects with a lost love from earlier days (Seymour) and after fifty years, they decide to try and reconnect again. Nancy Travis and Sarah Baker continue their roles as paramour and daughter to Sandy, respectively.

Chuck Lorre, Al Higgins and Michael Douglas executive produce the eight-episode, series which is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television.

The Kominsky Method Season 2 begins streaming Friday, October 25, on Netflix.