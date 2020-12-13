Keyshia Cole, Ashanti Verzuz Battle time and date rescheduled after singer tests positive for COVID-19

The anticipated Keyshia Cole vs. Ashanti Verzuz Battle will no longer take place as originally scheduled due to one of the singers testing positive for COVID-19.

Ashanti, real name Ashanti Shequoiya Douglas, announced her positive test on social media on Saturday evening, indicating she was still fine with trying to have the battle if they could find a way for it to happen remotely.

However, Verzuz decided to postpone the battle featuring singer Keyshia Cole because of Ashanti’s health situation.

Ashanti announces positive COVID-19 test

While fans were hyped up for another online battle between musical stars, Keyshia Cole and Ashanti will have theirs at another date and time.

On Saturday, December 12, Ashanti revealed via an Instagram post that she had contracted COVID-19, indicating she was trying to figure out a way to still participate in her battle.

“Hey y’all I can’t believe I’m saying this but I tested positive for COVID-19,” she wrote in her IG post. “I’m ok and not in any pain. I’m actually down to do the Verzuz from my house… we’re trying to figure it all out!!!”

The post resulted in a variety of comments, with some fans telling Ashanti to still go through with the battle and others suggesting she postpone and focus on getting better.

The latter will be the case, as Verzuz decided to postpone her event with Keyshia Cole. Verzuz is the webcast series created by producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz.

The two singers were originally scheduled to have their musical battle on Saturday at 8 p.m. Pacific Time.

Over the past year, several different hip-hop and R&B artists or producers have gone head-to-head online, playing selections from their music catalogs as fans enjoy it via live stream online.

Amongst the battles have been French Montana vs. Tory Lanez, Nelly vs. Ludacris, RZA vs. DJ Premier, and Brandy vs. Monica. Fans often give their reactions and feedback online as to who won each of the battles.

Verzuz reveals new date for Keyshia Cole vs. Ashanti battle

Verzuz posted on their Instagram about the decision to postpone their latest event, offering support for Ashanti in her recovery from COVID-19. They also informed fans of a new date for the Keyshia Cole Ashanti battle.

“Unfortunately, we have to postpone tonight’s @Ashanti vs @KeyshiaCole #VERZUZ. Ashanti tested positive for COVID-19 beforehand, and we cannot put anyone at risk in the process. First time this has struck us so close to showtime. We apologize to our incredible audience! Get well soon, Ashanti 💜🖤💚,” Verzuz put as part of their IG post’s caption.

They advised fans to “Wear a mask, stay inside, and take COVID-19 seriously” before providing a new date for the singers to battle.

That new date is January 9, 2021, with the time remaining the same as previously scheduled, 8 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time).

While it seems a ways off, it’s in the best interest of those involved. Hopefully, Ashanti will regain her health, and the two singing sensations will provide an entertaining battle at the later date.