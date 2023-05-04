Kevin Costner Yellowstone rumors: Did actor get a woman pregnant on set?

Kevin Costner Yellowstone rumors have been swirling as the actor is making headlines for multiple reasons. That includes speculation the actor got someone pregnant while on the set of Yellowstone.

The rumors arrived due to several other stories about the actor, including the big news that his wife has filed for divorce in the past few days.

Costner’s wife, Christine Costner, reportedly filed the paperwork with “irreconcilable differences” given as the reason for their divorcing after 18 years of marriage.

It was also recently revealed that he’s leaving Yellowstone, the popular series he has appeared in since its first season debuted nearly five years ago.

Those particular stories about the actor led to a rumor on social media, which suggests that Coster got a woman on the set of Yellowstone pregnant.

However, it appears this may merely be baseless speculation regarding the actor, as it was recently called out by a source close to the actor.

Kevin Costner is leaving Yellowstone as rumors swirl

Earlier this week, social media started buzzing with rumors that Kevin Coster impregnated a woman on the set of his popular series, Yellowstone.

However, TMZ reported that sources close to the actor say these rumors are “total BS.” It’s currently unclear where the speculation originated or which woman the rumors referred to from the Yellowstone set.

Costner has appeared on Yellowstone since it debuted in June 2018 on the Paramount Network. The fictional show is a Neo-Western drama series focused on the Yellowstone Ranch, Yellowstone National Park, Broken Rock Indian reservation, and land developers’ conflicts involving the region’s shared borders.

Yellowstone’s creators are Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, who are also credited as executive producers with Costner, Art Linson, and David C. Glasser. In addition to Costner, the show stars Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, and Kelsey Asbille.

Costner plays John Dutton III on the show, which started airing its fifth season. However, this will reportedly be Costner’s last season.

Why is Kevin Costner leaving Yellowstone after Season 5?

While there might be speculation that Costner is leaving Yellowstone due to his recent divorce or the on-set pregnancy rumors, neither appear to be behind the actor’s decision.

Per an Entertainment Tonight report this week, Costner isn’t returning due to his filming conditions on the remaining episodes for the current season. Monsters and Critics previously reported about Costner and Sheridan’s feud over the situation with Yellowstone.

ET indicates Costner initially limited himself to just 65 days of filming on the set. Due to his schedule, the actor wanted to film for 50 days for the first part of Season 5 and then film a week for the second group of the season’s episodes.

It’s unknown when the show’s cast and crew are heading back to Montana to finish filming Yellowstone Season 5, which has led to “confusion and frustration behind the scenes.”

Costner, Sheridan, and other cast members didn’t attend a Yellowstone panel previously announced for late March at PaleyFest in Los Angeles.

Add in the ongoing writer’s strike that started this past Tuesday, leading to a work stoppage for writers who would normally be working on movie and TV scripts, and the status of Yellowstone’s remaining episodes is unclear.

Season 5 premiered on November 13, 2022, with its first of eight episodes. The eighth episode aired on January 1, 2023. Fans are hoping that six more episodes will arrive at some point in 2023.

Yellowstone Season 5’s return is TBA for Paramount Network and Paramount Plus.