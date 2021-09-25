Kelly Price missing: Singer’s sister rebukes attorney’s claim that she is safe

Singer Kelly Price has not released a statement since contracting COVID-19 two months ago. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com /S_bukley

Gospel singer Kelly Price was reported missing last Saturday after being discharged from a hospital where she was treated for COVID-19.

Price’s sister Shanrae Cheree Price rebukes the attorney’s claim that the Gospel singer is safe.

According to NBC News, Kelly’s legal representative, Monica Ewing, said she doesn’t believe the Gospel singer is unaccounted for, despite being declared missing by law enforcement.

“She’s safe,” Ewing said, adding. “She was released from the hospital with Covid, and she went to a quiet place, and she’s trying to recover.”

The lawyer did not detail the singer’s whereabouts but said that the singer is still recovering after being released from the hospital.

“She’s got to rest and start the journey back to health,” she added.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kelly Price’s sister rebukes her attorney’s claim

Kelly Price’s sister called in to Larry Reid Live and said that her family hadn’t seen Kelly in months following her discharge.

“We don’t know anything until we physically see her,” Shanrae said to Larry Reid after calling into the radio show.

“We haven’t heard anything from her in months,” adding the singer was “very sick” from COVID-19.

Shanrae Cheree Price also called into BNC News and revealed the last time she saw her sister was on Friday, August 13, when she was in the ICU.

She reiterated her pleas for her famous sister’s whereabouts to be known.

“Please, Kelly, if you’re OK, please just show up,” she said, adding. “Go to the cops, do something, but we have to see you physically.”

Kelly Price’s boyfried allegedly keeping her away from children

According to TMZ, Kelly’s family claims her boyfriend is keeping her children from visiting her home, which is why they called the police for a welfare check.

The publication says they asked her attorney Ewing why the singer seemingly ignored her family, who reiterated that the 48-year-old singer is safe.

Kelly Price is a well-regarded gospel singer who released her debut album Soul of a Woman in 1998.

Two months ago, Price released a video on Instagram, telling her supporters that she has contracted the coronavirus.

“I found out today I have COVID. I Am COVID Positive. I’m following Dr’s orders. I’m quarantined. Feeling really drained. Splitting headache, but I’m not in the hospital. I’m grateful and expecting to have a quick recovery.”

Kelly Price has two adult children — Jeff Rolle Jr. and Jonia Rolle with her ex-husband Jeffrey Rolle.