Kelly Clarkson under fire for ‘pretending’ she’s never heard of Meghan Markle’s Netflix series

Kelly Clarkson claims she’d never heard of Meghan Markle’s Netflix series, but her critics aren’t buying it.

With Love, Meghan is the Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle series, highlighting her love of cooking, hosting, and gardening.

The show has received mixed reviews, but good or bad, the consensus seems to be that just about everyone has heard of With Love, Meghan.

That is, except for one high-profile celebrity: Kelly Clarkson.

During a recent episode of her daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly claimed she’d never heard of Meghan’s Netflix special.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Kelly’s guest, actor Brian Tyree Henry, brought up that he’s “in love with” Meghan’s Netflix show.

Kelly claims she’s never heard of With Love, Meghan

“We’re in love with With Love, Meghan right now,” Brian confessed.

With an expression of befuddlement on her face, Kelly stupefyingly responded, “What is that?!”

Brian explained that With Love, Meghan is the Duchess’ show “where she’s also like Martha Stewart.”

Kelly’s mouth remained agape as Brian explained what Meghan’s show was, and she began to say, “I have…” suggesting she would state that she had never heard of it.

As Brian shared his obsession with Meghan’s flower sprinkles creation, Kelly admitted, “I would love this show!”

Despite Kelly’s oblivion surrounding With Love, Meghan, The Kelly Clarkson Show viewers felt she was playing dumb.

Kelly’s critics drag her for ‘acting like’ she’d never heard of Meghan’s show

The clip was shared on Instagram in a Reel captioned, “Hope your cake is topped with flower sprinkles 🎂 Happy birthday @briantyreehenry!”

Commenters headed to the post to call out Kelly for “acting like she had no idea about Meghan’s show.”

Kelly’s critics accused her of lying. Pic credit: @kellyclarksonshow/Instagram

“What is that?! With full knowledge of what that is! 😂😂😂😂😂😂,” one of Kelly’s skeptics mocked.

In response, another Instagram user said Kelly acted naive about Meghan’s show because she “doesn’t like” Meghan and “doesn’t want to acknowledge her.”

Kelly asked, “What is that?” when Brian mentioned With Love, Meghan. Pic credit: @kellyclarksonshow/Instagram

Replying to another viewer’s comment, @aleciaiswatching accused Kelly of making it “quite clear (though subtlety) over the years that she’s a Meghan-hater.”

“How does Kelly (love her!) or her show not know about [Meghan’s] show?” asked yet another bewildered viewer.

Others chimed in, surmising that Kelly was either pretending not to know about With Love, Meghan’s existence or did know about the show but was making conversation.

Critics continued to put Kelly on blast. Pic credit: @kellyclarksonshow/Instagram

“Oh Kelly be so for real,” wrote @miremarke. “Don’t pretend you haven’t heard about it.”

When another commenter suggested that Kelly claimed to be unaware of With Love, Meghan, as a way to make for a “more natural-sounding” interview, @miremarke fired back.

“A good interviewer knows how to respond without faking not knowing,” the comment continued.

Millions have tuned in to With Love, Meghan

Whether Kelly was unaware that With Love, Meghan existed on Netflix remains debatable.

Meanwhile, the Netflix series has been picked up for a second season.

Furthermore, the series’ ratings for March 2025 indicate that millions of viewers tuned in to see what With Love, Meghan was all about—apparently, though, Kelly wasn’t one of them.