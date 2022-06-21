Katharine McPhee finally shows a photo of son Rennie’s face

Katharine McPhee and David Foster got married in 2019. Pic credit: @ImageCollect/ImagePressAgency

Katharine McPhee has shared a snap of her son Rennie David Foster’s face for the first time since he was born last year.

The actress, 38, shares her only child with musical legend husband David Foster, 72. Katharine and David have been married since 2019.

Taking to her Instagram page on Father’s Day, the mother of one shared several snaps of her husband, including a photo of the family of three.

Katharine wrote in her caption: “Happy Father’s to the man @davidfoster who loves me like I could have only dreamed of & who made me complete in life by making me a mommy.”

“I love our little family. I love our big family. You have NEVER complained over how your life is slightly different now. Well… you only complain that you can’t stay up late watching TV in bed but how can I blame you-that’s your favorite thing.”

She added: “You’ve only made bringing Rennie into the world an absolute joy for me. To many more adventures baby! I love you to the moon and back.”

Speaking about motherhood, Katharine told Entertainment Tonight earlier this year: “I love it, absolutely. I mean, last night was a little rough, the time … he was up and then, you know when you’re traveling with the kid, you have your moments where you get over-tired and frustrated.”

“But it’s just so precious because it’s just a moment in time that is not going to last forever, so, in my perspective, I just cherish.”

Last year after welcoming Rennie, Katharine also said on The Kelly Clarkson Show that motherhood was her greatest job.

Katharine McPhee talks about motherhood

She said: “I’m a little bit tired here and there, but I find times to nap, and he’s such a good little baby. I’m so in love…It’s my greatest job I’ll ever have.”

“My girlfriend … was like, ‘Oh, can you even imagine that you’re going to have to get mad at him one day? And I’m like, ‘No, he’s so sweet right now. I can’t imagine.”‘

Katharine and David met in 2006 after he mentored her on the fifth season of American Idol. However, they reportedly began dating in 2017.

While Katharine has been married twice, David has been married five times. He is also the father of five daughters Allison Jones Foster, 51, Amy Skylark Foster, 48, Sara Foster, 40, Erin Foster, 39, and Jordan Foster, 35.