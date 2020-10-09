Former RHOBH ex-husband David Foster is going to be a dad again — Katharine McPhee announces pregnancy

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) alum David Foster is going to be a dad again. On October 6, Katharine McPhee — apparently advertently — announced her pregnancy.

David married the Smash actress and singer in 2018 in a lavish London ceremony. During the nuptials, the happy couple was surrounded by close family and friends.

Before that union, David was married to Yolanda Hadid, a RHOBH cast member from Season 3 to Season 6.

David and Yolanda divorced during her time on RHOBH. Even so, the music producer occasionally made an appearance on the hit Bravo show.

Katharine — who is an American Idol runner up (she appeared on the reality show during Season 5 in 2006) — did not make a formal statement or create a social media post about her upcoming motherhood.

However, her baby bump couldn’t be missed when her growing midsection was on full display as she and David went shopping for their little one on Tuesday. In fact, Katharine was photographed holding her dog in a baby swaddle carrier in what looked like an attempt to cover her enlarged belly.

When will David Foster and Katharine McPhee’s baby arrive?

Based on the pictures, Katharine looks as if she is likely to be around four or five months along. That means the couple’s first child should arrive in February or March 2021.

Sources close to the happy couple confirmed the pregnancy news to People magazine.

Meanwhile, Katharine and David have apparently been keeping their baby’s details to themselves. And before their shopping expedition this week, the entertainer had been successful in strategically keeping her bump under wraps.

Her Instagram feed has not featured a full-length photo of the actress in weeks. Instead, the posts feature her either sitting with something in front of her midsection or the snaps depict the star from the chest area up.

Last week, Katharine shared a YouTube video of her singing Sara Bareilles’ hit, She Used to Be Mine. The mom-to-be was able to hide her bump behind a microphone and via some tricky camera work.

Then, once her pregnancy news broke, fans quickly pointed out that the actress held her stomach in the video. Many think Katharine was sharing a clue that she is expecting a baby with David.

And baby makes six for David Foster

A 34-year age gap exists between the happy couple. In fact, at 36, Katharine is closer in age to three of David’s daughters: Sara, 39, Erin, 38, and Jordan, 34. David is also father to Allison, 50, and Amy, 46.

Despite their age difference, Katharine has managed to blend in nicely with her husband’s family. Sara has even praised the actress for helping smooth over Foster family arguments.

David and Katharine have both spoken about their desire to expand their family. Since girls appear to dominate David’s side of the clan, a boy might be a nice change for him — that is, if a male is meant to be when the McPhee-Foster baby finally makes his or her first appearance.

Congratulations are in order for Katharine McPhee, who is pregnant and expecting her first child with producer and RHOBH contributor David Foster.