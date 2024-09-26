Kate Middleton’s brother shares an update on his sister’s cancer treatment needs

Kate Middleton’s brother, James Middleton, is on a book tour promoting his new book, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life.

James has suffered from clinical depression and credits his dog, Ella, for helping to save his life. He has written a book detailing his experiences.

He has been careful not to use the spotlight that being Kate Middleton’s brother could bring to him, but he has shared a rare update about her during his book tour.

Kate Middleton has been battling her health after her planned abdominal surgery turned into months of preventative chemotherapy.

Kate’s latest updates about her cancer treatments have been a relief to fans as she has shared that they have finished for now and that she wants to focus on staying cancer-free.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Kate has made it clear that her family is her priority. The same family has proven to respect her privacy even when they give the public updates about her condition.

James Middleton’s statement about Kate

Kate’s brother James met Kelly Cobiella from Today, who interviewed him about his new book and mental health.

During the interview, he gave everyone an update about his sister Kate and what she needed during her cancer treatments.

James spoke out about Prince William and Kate and how they helped to heal him during his mental health crisis.

After the interviewer asked about Kate and how she was doing, James, of course, hesitated. He did not want to say too much about his sister and cause her any upset.

He has never benefited from Kate’s fame and was reticent to share anything too personal about her health. The Royal Family has been unusually transparent this year with the unusual health updates from King Charles and Kate.

When James replied to the question about Kate, he said, “She’s okay.” Then he said, “It’s not for me to share on her behalf, you know, how everything’s going. But she’s getting all the right support and focus that she needs. And like anything, it takes time to process.”

It is excellent that James has clarified that Kate is getting precisely the help she needs during this time of healing after her long time of preventative cancer treatments.

Kate and Prince William shared an update about homelessness

Prince William shared a post on X (Formerly Twitter) last month highlighting an art installation named Homelessness: Reframed at the Saatchi Gallery.

The royal couple said that over 47,000 visitors came to see the exhibition.

Thank you to everyone who visited & supported Homelessness: Reframed at @Saatchi_gallery.



Over 47,000 visitors came to see the exhibition that aimed to improve understanding & inspire optimism that homelessness can be ended, this is just the start of our work. pic.twitter.com/L0Ww3Bjj0T — Homewards (@HomewardsUK) September 26, 2024

Art exhibitions such as these help to highlight the plight of people experiencing homelessness and showcase how individuals can help alleviate the problem.