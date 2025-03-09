Kate Middleton fans blast royal family for snubbing her in International Women’s Day post

Royal fans are up in arms after noticing that Kate Middleton was conspicuously absent from the royal family’s official International Women’s Day tribute.

The post, which highlighted female photographers and their portraits of royal women, included Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, and the Duchess of Edinburgh, but not the Princess of Wales.

This omission has sparked backlash online, with many calling it a deliberate snub.

Given that Kate is a passionate photographer and has taken many notable portraits of her family, her absence from the tribute struck many as unusual.

The exclusion has reignited speculation about Kate’s standing within the royal family and whether tensions are brewing behind the scenes.

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate released their tribute, celebrating inspiring women in a separate social media post.

Royal Family’s post sparks backlash among Kate Middleton supporters

On March 8, the royal family’s official Instagram account posted a carousel of images celebrating female photographers who have captured royal women over the years.

The caption read, “Today, on #InternationalWomensDay, we are showcasing the Royal Family’s longstanding support for female photographers which stretches back as far as the advent of photography in the mid-1800s.”

The featured portraits included historical figures such as Queen Victoria, Queen Alexandra, and a young Queen Elizabeth II, as well as recent photos of Queen Camilla and the Duchess of Edinburgh.

While the post aimed to highlight women behind the camera, royal watchers quickly noticed that Kate was missing from the tribute. Fans took to the comment section to express their disappointment.

“Where is the Princess of Wales??!” one user questioned. Another added, “You could have done the photograph of Princess of Wales photographing Camilla and kept with your theme.”

Others pointed out that Kate has been pictured by female photographers before, making her exclusion even more baffling. Many comments called out that the post is also missing the late Princess Diana. “You’re missing The Princess of Wales, both of them,” a comment read.

William and Kate share their own tribute to International Women’s Day

In contrast to the royal family’s post, Kate and William shared their own International Women’s Day tribute on X (formerly Twitter). Their post featured a thread celebrating inspirational women from various fields, including a Holocaust survivor, entrepreneurs, care workers, and athletes.

“Celebrating #InternationalWomensDay! Here are just a few of the brilliant women who have inspired us over the last 12 months…” the tweet read.

Among those highlighted was the late teenage photographer Liz Hatton, whom the royal couple met in October 2024. “Celebrating the strength and creativity of Liz and Vicky Hatton. It was an honour meeting them both in Windsor in October. Liz’s memory live on in Vicky’s unwavering resilience. Thank you for such a moving moment,” the couple wrote.

— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 8, 2025

Their tribute stood in stark contrast to the royal family’s, further fueling speculation that there may be ongoing tensions behind closed doors.

Buckingham Palace has not commented on Kate’s absence from the official post at the time of writing this report.

However, the incident has once again put the royal family under public scrutiny, with many royalists questioning their social media choices.