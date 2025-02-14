Prince William and Kate Middleton melt hearts with a romantic photo

With Valentine’s Day here, couples everywhere, including royal couples, are sharing photos of their loved ones on social media.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, married for thirteen years, have shared a romantic photo that has fans commenting.

This year has been incredibly endearing to Prince William and Kate because they recently shared some good news with the world.

As Monsters and Critics has reported, Kate’s cancer is in remission, and she is spending more time taking care of herself and her lovely family.

After months of no word about Kate, as she struggled with her chemotherapy, everyone rejoiced to hear that she was finally on the mend, especially with King Charles still undergoing treatments.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Now, Prince William and Kate shared an intimate photo of themselves on Instagram, and fans cannot express their happiness for the royal couple enough.

Prince William and Kate’s photo has fans talking

The image of Prince William slyly kissing Kate on her cheek as she smiles is taking the internet by storm.

Fans of the royal couple have commented thousands of times on the photo shared on Valentine’s Day.

Prince William and Kate’s message included a single red heart, prompting one fan to say, “When you are soulmates, words are not needed.” Indeed, anyone looking at the photo can tell how much they mean to each other.

Other fans, even from as far away as Mexico, wished the royal couple a Happy Valentine’s Day.

Fans wish the royal couple a Happy Valentine’s Day. Pic credit: @princeandprincessofwales/Instagram

The best wishes for a Happy Valentine’s Day kept pouring in for Prince William and Kate. One fan said the couple are “two people I love and admire.” The sentiments kept going and going for the happy couple.

Fans wish Prince William and Kate Middleton a Happy Valentine’s Day. Pic credit: @princeandprincessofwales/Instagram

Other royal family Valentine’s Day messages

Prince Harry is still at the Invictus Games, while Meghan Markle made it home to be with her children, but she still sent him a lovely message to mark the day.

Prince Harry and Meghan seemed to have a great time in Canada for the Invictus Games.

King Charles and Queen Camilla have chosen to honor Princess Anne and a trip to Buxton in the Borough of High Peak in Derbyshire. She is there to support the Riding for the Disabled Association.

It seems that all of the branches of this royal family are having great times for Valentine’s Day.