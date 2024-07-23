Kardashian fans shocked at the change in Kylie Jenner’s appearance over the years: ‘She’ll keep going until her nose falls off’

Kylie Jenner grew up before our eyes on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the hit reality series that followed her family’s antics for 14 seasons.

The family broke through the cultural zeitgeist, and every time it seems the sun is setting on their popularity, something brings them back and makes them more prominent than ever.

Like her siblings, Kylie’s appearance has changed a lot over the years, and critics have been debating what work the Kylie Cosmetics founder has had done on her face.

Fans have been vocal about the changes in both the KUWTKsnark and Kardashians subreddits about the changes.

The Kardashians are dominating reality TV and social media, so they constantly share new photos of themselves that have fans debating whether they’ve had some work done.

With fame and social media comes plentiful critics pointing out the differences between new and older photos.

Kylie Jenner fans speak out

“I can’t. She looks like a completely different person,” said one critic.

Kylie Jenner critics speak out. Pic credit: @shiningonthesea/Reddit

Another fan said they “don’t recognize her,” wondering:

“Is that what she’s going for?”

One fan is over Kylie Jenner’s look. Pic credit: @claireannlyons/Reddit

Another critic said it’s “a shame she didn’t just stop completely between 2015-17.”

The fan said Kyle still looked “somewhat like her original self” during that period.

One fan believes Kylie should stop changing her appearance. Pic credit: @actuallyimogene/Reddit

“She would’ve matured and aged quite beautifully from then I think.”

The fan pondered that it was “weird that she’ll never know what could have been for her, naturally.”

Many fans felt that Kylie’s changes in look stem from work they believe she has done to her nose.

“She’ll keep going until her nose falls off,” another critic chimed in.

This fan believes Kylie Jenner is going under the knife. Pic credit: -chromatica-/Reddit

“Nobody gets this amount of major work done over like a decade if they were truly happy with themselves.”

“She needs serious therapy,” the critic added.

Kylie claims she’s only had fillers on her face

While there has been much debate over the years about what Kylie has done to her face, she claimed in a 2023 interview that the only modifications she made were with fillers.

The Kardashians are known for changing their appearance, whether they like to admit it or not. They sometimes feed into that with heavily edited photos that help their social media engagement because fans have questions and aren’t afraid to ask them.

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kylie opened up about the criticism she’s received for her fillers online, declaring that she’s “numb” to what people say about her.

At the same time, she wondered why people that made fun of her “think it’s OK.”

The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on Hulu.