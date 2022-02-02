Kanye West is not interested in doing an NFT: ‘My focus is on building real products in the real world’

Kanye West. Pic Credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

It seems as though talk about NFTs is everywhere.

Now, Kanye West has revealed how he feels about NFTs to his 10.6 million followers on Instagram.

The rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday to make a post about his position on NFTs, or nonfungible tokens.

In the post, there is a handwritten note which reads, “My focus is on building real products in the real world…do not ask me to do a f***ing NFT.”

He captioned the post in all caps: “STOP ASKING ME TO DO NFT’s I’M NOT FINNA CO-SIGN … FOR NOW I’M NOT ON THAT WAVE I MAKE MUSIC AND PRODUCTS IN THE REAL WORLD.”

The post has garnered over 1.8 million “likes” and almost 10,000 comments from West’s fans.

What are NFTs?

NFTs have been gaining a lot of attention recently. But what are they, exactly?

Sign up for our newsletter!

NFTs are digital assets, which can include drawings, music and in-game items. The data is stored on a blockchain, which can be sold and traded.

NFTs are also unique and not mutually interchangeable. The first NFT artwork by digital artist Beeple sold for a whopping $69.3 million.

Celebrities who have cashed in on NFTs

Although West isn’t interested in NFTs, many celebrities have been buying and selling them. If you visit Justin Bieber’s Instagram page, you’ll see his collection of NFTs, which include colorful bear illustrations.

Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon took to Twitter in November 2021 to share an NFT he purchased for about $225,000. The latest addition to his collection was a Bored Ape dressed in a striped shirt and sailor’s hat.

Celebrities have been cashing in on NFTs, too.

Golden State Warriors star, Steph Curry, released a collection of 2,974 NFTs, each priced at US$333. The collection includes digital replicas of his shoe-line, Genesis Curry Flows.

Snoop Dogg has also launched a collection of NFTs, which include both audio and video elements.

Kanye West’s current projects

Like he said, West is focusing on making music and products in the real world.

West announced that he will be releasing his tenth studio album, a sequel to Donda, on February 22.

The album, which West has reportedly been working hard on, has been making headlines due to the involvement of Marilyn Manson.

About a year ago, actress Evan Rachel Wood and more than a dozen other women alleged that Manson had raped or assaulted them. Since then, West has been the only prominent figure to support Manson publicly.