Evan Rachel Wood claims Marilyn Manson ‘essentially raped’ her on camera for 2007 music video

Evan Rachel Wood was previously engaged to rock musician Marilyn Manson. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia/HollywoodNewsWire

Actress Evan Rachel Wood accuses Marilyn Manson of “essentially raping” her on camera in an upcoming documentary.

The then-19-year-old actress went public with her romance to Manson, who was 36 at the time, in January 2007.

After about three years of dating, the rock musician proposed to her in January 2010. However, the former couple broke off their engagement less than one year later.

Wood was the inspiration for Manson’s 2007 single Heart-Shaped Glasses and appeared in the music video. This is where Wood claims the alleged on-set assault occurred.

Evan Rachel Wood claims Manson forced her to have sex on camera

Evan Rachel Wood is featured in an upcoming two-part HBO documentary, Phoenix Rising.

In Part 1, which premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, Wood claims Manson “essentially raped” her on-camera on the set of his music video for the song.

“We had discussed a simulated sex scene. But once the cameras were rolling, he started penetrating me for real. I had never agreed to that, Wood said in the documentary, continuing: “It was complete chaos, and I did not feel safe — no one was looking after me … I felt disgusting and like I had done something shameful, and I could tell that the crew was very uncomfortable and nobody knew what to do.”

“I was coerced into a commercial sex act under false pretenses. That’s when the first crime was committed against me — and I was essentially raped on camera,” Wood continued.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The ex-husband of Wood’s mother reportedly heard from a crew member that Manson was giving her alcohol and the actress “was out of it.”

Wood also claims in the documentary that Manson used fear to keep her quiet about the alleged incident.

Marlyn Manson denies Evan Rachel Wood’s allegations

Manson’s attorney Howard King responded to her allegation in a statement to E! News, saying, “Of all the false claims that Evan Rachel Wood has made about Brian Warner, her imaginative retelling of the making of the ‘Heart-Shaped Glasses’ music video 15 years ago is the most brazen and easiest to disprove, because there were multiple witnesses.”

King also claimed that the music video’s simulated sex scene took several hours and the video was shot in three days.

He added that the actress was “fully coherent” and involved with the production of the video.

Evan Rachel Wood claimed in 2015 that she regretted nothing from her relationship with the musician. “I wouldn’t trade any of [our relationship],” she told Net-A-Porter (via US Magazine), adding, “I appreciate everything he taught me. I just don’t think we were right for each other.”

She appeared to react to those comments about Manson on her Instagram account yesterday, posting a screenshot of a tweet by Heather O’Neill, saying, “The abused will often speak highly of their abusers during the time they are oppressed.

“This is because they create pretty, wondrous narratives in order to survive. It’s a survival technique. It does not contradict the story they will later divulge when they have escaped.”

Evan Rachel Wood captioned the post “#truth”.

Pic credit: @evanrachelwood/Instagram

Marylin Manson faces several allegations of sexual assault by at least four women at the time of writing this report.