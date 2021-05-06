Marilyn Manson’s ex Ashley Morgan Smithline accuses rocker of ‘terrifying’ sexual abuse

Marilyn Manson faces new claims of sexual abuse, torture and brainwashing. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Ashley Morgan Smithline has branded Marilyn Manson ‘the most terrifying monster in the world’ while detailing the sexual abuse and torture she allegedly suffered at the hands of the musician.

The 34-year-old model is among 15 women, including actresses Evan Rachel Wood and Esmé Bianco, who have accused Manson of sexual, psychological, and physical abuse.

Manson since denied the allegations in February, calling them “horrible distortions of reality” and insisting that his past relationships had “always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners.”

In a new interview with People, Smithline claims Manson would rape her, cut her and lock her in a glass, soundproof room, which he allegedly called “the bad girls’ room” whenever she “p****d him off.” Smithline alleges she was locked in there more than 100 times.

“If I had to pee while he was replaying one of his songs I’d heard 30,000 times, I’d have to be locked in the box,” she said. “I was malnourished and cold.”

Smithline went on to accuse the rocker of raping her multiple times, including when she was unconscious and tied up.

“He kept telling me, ‘You can’t rape someone that you’re in love with,” Smithline told the publication.

She added, “There’s a difference between waking up to someone having sex with you nicely in the morning and waking up tied up with someone having sex with your unconscious body, being tied up and screaming and not enjoying it, and him laughing, like, sadistically, or gagging my mouth or something.”

Ashley Morgan Smithline claims she was ‘brainwashed’ by Marilyn Manson

Smithline went on to describe how Manson would allegedly cut her ribs and once carved his initials into her thigh – a scar which she still has to this day.

“I was brainwashed, and it makes me feel disgusting,” she said about the mark.

Then, she moved on to the blood pact. “He cut me on my stomach and then drank my blood. Then, he had me drink his.”

She continued, “The more I let him hurt me, the more I loved him and the more I was proving myself to him.”

Smithline went on to explain how, like many victims of domestic abuse, she felt unable to leave the relationship.

“I want to think that I never went back again,” she said. “I wanted to go back on my terms and be in control, but it doesn’t ever work like that.”

Smithline revealed she has since found comfort in bonding with other victims.

“Being with the other girls, these feeling of guilt and shame have lessened,” said Smithline.

Marilyn Manson sued by Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco

Among Manson’s accusers is Game of Thrones star Esmé Bianco, who has filed a lawsuit in federal court against Manson, accusing the singer of raping, beating, and torturing her after inviting her from the UK to Los Angeles under false pretenses.

The 10-page complaint alleges sexual assault and battery, alongside violation of the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act.

Bianco’s complaint claims that Manson – real name Brian Warner – flew her out to Los Angeles to take part in filming a music video for his song ‘I want to Kill You Like They Do in the Movies.’

However, while Bianco was expecting a professional shoot, there was no crew present, and she was expected to stay in Manson’s home.

There, she was allegedly told to wear lingerie as her costume, deprived of food and sleep, and given drugs and alcohol.

“Ms. Bianco was threatened and physically beaten,” the suit alleges. “Mr. Warner repeatedly told Ms. Bianco that he would come to her room and rape her during the night. … He attempted to force her to perform sexual acts on camera with another woman who was present throughout the shoot.”

“Perhaps most horrifyingly, Mr. Warner locked Ms. Bianco in the bedroom, tied her to a prayer kneeler, and beat her with a whip that Mr. Warner said was utilized by the Nazis. He also electrocuted her.”

The alleged “music video” was never made.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Bianco talked about her role in the Phoenix Act, the California law that expands rights for domestic abuse survivors, championed by Evan Rachel Wood.

“As millions of survivors like myself are painfully aware, our legal system is far from perfect,” said Bianco.

“This is why I co-created the Phoenix Act, a law with gives precious additional healing time to thousands of domestic violence survivors. But while I fight for a more just legal system, I am also pursuing my right to demand my abuser be held to account, using every avenue available to me.”

Marilyn Manson’s last social media post was back in February, which he stated, “Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.