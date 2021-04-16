Game of Thrones: HBO teases fans with ‘Winter is coming’ tweet

The Night King, as seen in Game of Thrones. Pic credit: HBO

HBO has been celebrating the 10-year anniversary of Game of Thrones premiering on their network. However, a recent tweet posted two days before the first episode aired ten years ago has likely upset fans more than anything else.

The iconic Game of Thrones term, “Winter is coming” was all that was featured in the tweet.

The catchphrase was repeated often in the TV series (11 times according to The Business Journals) and winter finally did come in the Season 6 finale. However, with the final two seasons being so compact, it felt like somewhat of a let-down in the end.

While HBO has not expanded on the tweet or explained exactly what they meant by it, many fans have made their own interpretations.

Fans retweet with a request to redo Season 8

As pointed out by C|NET, many viewers used the tweet to request that HBO remake the final season of Game of Thrones.

It has been a common refrain since Season 8 aired. With only six episodes, many fans felt the final installment was much too rushed.

Others also pointed out the fact that a vast amount of money from HBO Max has recently been used to remake Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Synder had to originally drop the movie due to the death of his daughter. Joss Whedon took the helm and produced a movie that resulted in a years-long campaign by fans to have it remade.

“They gave Zack Snyder 70 something million bucks to ‘fix’ Justice League. Fix season 8. You could probably do it in three episodes,” one fan wrote.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones gets a trailer remake

As Forbes points out, the tweet has been shared a multitude of times, giving the impression that there are still many viewers out there who love the series.

However, a quick peek into some of the retweets and comments definitely reveals a different story. The same goes for a new trailer released by HBO for the final season of Game of Thrones.

Shared to HBO’s official YouTube account for the TV show, on April 7, it has been viewed more than 444,000 times. However, considering the account has 4.59 million subscribers, that view rate suddenly looks abysmal.

Even still, people have been celebrating — or commiserating — by re-watching the epic fantasy series once again.

Along with the complaints regarding the tweet and the new Season 8 trailer, many viewers have mentioned that they are currently watching the series all over again. After all, the start of Game of Thrones was definitely impressive. However, the rewatch is also reminding fans of how disappointed they were in Seasons 7 and 8.

All seasons of Game of Thrones are available on HBO and Season 1 of House of the Dragon will premiere at a later date.