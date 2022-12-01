Kanye West and daughter North shop together after Kim Kardashian divorce is finalized

Kanye West was spotted shopping with his daughter North after settling his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dennis Van Tin/StarMaxWorldwide

Kanye West was spotted shopping in Los Angeles, California, with his daughter North on November 30, 2022. The outing occurred shortly after news broke that West and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, had officially settled their divorce.

West and Kardashian’s divorce is official now that they settled, over a year after Kardashian first filed for it. It also came after Kardashian accused West of attempting to delay the divorce proceedings earlier this year.

West and Kardashian’s agreement to share joint custody of their children was part of the settlement. They share four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

West didn’t publicly comment on news of the settlement. However, he was spotted out with North shortly after the news of the settlement arose.

The two were reportedly on a shopping trip to a mall in Los Angeles. They were spotted walking side-by-side along with a bodyguard who held a shopping bag with a stuffed penguin peeking out of it.

West seemingly didn’t notice the camera and stared downward as he walked out of the mall. He was dressed in all black, including a hooded jacket, undershirt, and denim jeans.

Kanye West went shopping with his daughter, North West

West topped off his look with a pair of black rubber rain boots and a black bag that he wore over his torso. He walked with his hood up and his hands in his pockets.

Meanwhile, North could be seen trailing along behind him. She was wearing a piece from West’s Donda merch clothing line that he debuted with Demna Gvasalia.

The sweatshirt featured the Star of David with a cross in its center on the front. She paired the shirt with a small cross necklace, as well.

Kanye West took his daughter, North, on a shopping trip just shortly after settling his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

North is the eldest daughter of Kardashian and West. She was born in 2013 shortly after the couple first started dating.

It isn’t uncommon for North to be spotted bonding with either Kardashian or West. She even shares a TikTok account with Kardashian, @kimandnorth, where they can be seen dancing and lip-syncing together.

Despite their divorce, Kardashian and West have both indicated their desire to co-parent their children effectively.

West and Kardashian’s divorce and settlement

Kardashian first filed for divorce from West in February of 2021. The filing came after they had married for seven years and dated for nearly a decade.

Kardashian indicated that she was unhappy in her marriage to West and that his traveling for his career particularly impacted their relationship. She wanted someone she could work with, but West often resided in a separate state from her.

By February of this year, the divorce proceedings had seemingly hit a bump. West was accused of harassing Kardashian as he began talking publicly about the divorce and claiming that Kardashian was keeping him from his children.

This resulted in Kardashian petitioning the court to move the divorce proceedings along despite West’s attempt to delay it with his demands and unsupported claims. They were legally declared single about a month later.

As of November 2022, they had also officially settled their divorce. As said above, the settlement agreed that the parents would have joint custody and “equal access” to their children.

Additionally, West will pay Kardashian $200k per month for child support. However, per their prenuptial agreement, neither will pay the other spousal support.