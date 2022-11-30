Kim Kardashian and Kanye divorce settlement: Here’s where the former couple sits

Kim Kardashian’s and Kanye West’s divorce has officially been settled. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Nancy Rivera/ACE Pictures/StarMaxWorldwide

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reached a settlement nearly a year and a half since Kardashian first filed for divorce from West. The pair were declared legally single in March of this year, and the terms of their settlement were revealed on November 29, 2022.

The terms that they settled on were regarding child support, child custody, and division of assets. The pair share four children together, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

In February of this year, Kardashian petitioned the court to move forward with her divorce proceedings with West after accusing him of attempting to cause delays. She did so after West began challenging their prenuptial agreement and making unnecessary demands.

The court ultimately chose to declare them legally single before they settled the child custody and child support issues. However, the two have now moved forward and officially settled their divorce.

The settlement revealed that West and Kardashian will share joint custody of their four children, meaning they will both have equal access to them. Additionally, West has been ordered to pay Kardashian $200k a month for child support and to share equal responsibility for the children’s expenses.

Meanwhile, their assets were divided according to their prenups. In alignment with their prenups, neither will pay the other spousal support.

Kim Kardashian’s and Kanye West’s relationship timeline

Kardashian’s and West’s settlement spells the official end to their marriage nearly two years after they broke up. They were married for seven years before Kardashian filed for divorce.

However, they first officially met in either 2002 or 2003, according to Kardashian, while West was recording a song. They remained friends over the years and got closer after appearing together in a pilot for a show called Alligator Boots in 2008.

Things turned romantic in 2012 after Kardashian broke up with her then-husband, Kris Humphries, and discovered her feelings for West in the process. By 2014 they had welcomed daughter North and officially tied the knot.

Over the next few years, they would go on to welcome three more children and appear at numerous celebrity events together. Their relationship was not without conflict though.

Kardashian later opened up about struggling in her marriage behind the scenes. West’s career and his frequent travel seemed to especially drive a wedge in their relationship as he was living in a different state while she tried to raise the children.

She later indicated that her divorce was the result of her wanting to do what made her happy and her desire to be with someone who she could work with instead of living in separate states.

West and Kardashian’s settlement comes amid West’s controversies

News of West and Kardashian’s settlement came in the midst of West being embroiled in multiple controversies. The rapper and songwriter has frequently sparked controversy over the years with his ideals and outspokenness.

However, things have started to reach a head in recent months. Earlier this year West was accused of harassing Kardashian by making details of their divorce public and attempting to embarrass her and her then-boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

In October of this year, West sparked more significant controversy when he wore a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt to a fashion show in Paris. Days later, he made several now-deleted social media posts that made anti-Semitic remarks.

His remarks were serious enough that Adidas opted to cut their Yeezy partnership with him, and he was banned from Instagram and Twitter. However, the controversy didn’t stop there.

Shortly after Adidas announced the end of its partnership with West, several former employees penned an open letter to the company accusing West of misconduct and workplace abuse. They also accused West of sharing private photos of Kardashian with Adidas staff.

Despite his controversies, West announced his bid for the 2024 presidency last week.