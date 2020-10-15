Justin Bieber steps out for SNL rehearsals in all yellow Drew House sweatsuit

Pop star Justin Bieber recently stepped out in New York City for Saturday Night Live (SNL) rehearsals in Drew House merch.

The 25-year-old Boyfriend singer was spotted heading to the studio in New York City for rehearsals ahead of his upcoming SNL appearance.

The singer was wearing a bright yellow Drew House sweatsuit.

He completed the striking ensemble with an orange knit cap and white sneakers.

Drew House is a clothing line that Bieber co-founded with his stylist and manager, Ryan Good. Bieber launched the line early in 2019 after he trademarked the name in February 2018.

The clothing line includes unisex t-shirts, sweatshirts, and pants. The name Drew for the clothing line is from Bieber’s middle name.

Crocs recently teamed up with Bieber to released yellow rubber clogs

The clogs, featuring eight custom Jibbitz charms, were released on Tuesday (October 13) after the singer teased the new merch through multiple Instagram posts the week before.

Justin Bieber to appear on SNL with Issa Rae later in the month

Bieber was spotted in NYC going for SNL rehearsals soon after NBC announced he would appear as a musical guest on SNL on October 17.

He is billed to appear with Issa Rae, Insecure creator, executive producer, and show star. Rae’s appearance on Saturday will be her SNL hosting debut.

Bieber is reportedly going to perform his latest single during his fourth appearance on SNL as a musical guest.

Bieber’s hit single, Holy (featuring Chance the Rapper), was released along with a music video in September. The song was streamed more than 120 million times during its debut week.

The Yummy singer last appeared on the SNL in February, and that was his first time since 2013.

During his appearance on SNL as a musical guest in February, Bieber debuted two new tracks, Yummy and Intentions, from his album Changes.

He performed the hit single Yummy against a green background. He also performed Intentions against a multicolored background of blue and pink neon lights.

Changes was released on St. Valentine’s Day (February 14).

Bieber is appearing on SNL after Season 46 kicked off earlier in the month

Monsters and Critics reported that SNL returned to its studio in New York for Season 46, months after the producers were forced to halt studio production due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The SNL cast was forced to film the rest of the Season 45 episodes from their homes to observe social distancing rules to halt the spread of the deadly viral infection.