Julia Fox called a ‘gold digger’ after claim she’s not dating Kanye West for money

Julia Fox and Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, have taken the Internet by storm since they started dating on New Year’s Eve.

While this new romance seems to have taken Ye’s mind off of his divorce from Kim Kardashian, more skeptics think something a little more sinister is at work, like Julia Fox dating the musician and fashion icon for his money.

However, the Uncut Gems actress took to her Forbidden Fruits podcast to set the record straight.

Julia Fox says she isn’t dating Ye for his money

Forbes‘ most recent estimate has Ye’s net worth at approximately $1.8 billion, but to Julia Fox, that appears just to be a number.

On Friday’s episode of her podcast, she stated, “People are like ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money.’ Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life. Let’s keep it real.”

When talking about the attention her relationship with Ye has brought her, Fox said, “It’s funny cause I’m getting all of this attention, but I really couldn’t care.”

The star is adamant that her relationship with Ye is not about the money, and she’s more focused on creating art right now. In her eyes, it would be more exciting for people to read her book or watch her movie than to give her so much attention regarding her relationship.

As far as fans can tell, Julia Fox is much more focused on creating her own artwork than the money that Ye brings into their relationship. However, some fans and skeptics are still curious if the money has anything to do with it considering her own net worth.

What is Julia Fox’s net worth?

Julia Fox rose to fame with her role in Uncut Gems, which has landed her in new leading roles. Alongside her acting and her podcast, Fox has modeled for luxury brands such as Tiffany & Co.

Fox is a writer, photographer, actress, podcast host, and model, having published books like her photography book Symptomatic of a Relationship Gone Sour: Heartburn/Nausea.

With all of her artistic talent and accomplishments, fans anticipate the star having a larger net worth.

Distractify estimated Julia Fox’s net worth at approximately $30 million earlier this year. While it’s not the estimated $1.8 billion that Ye has, $30 million is still a large net worth, and many speculate her net worth will continue to grow as she continues acting, modeling, and putting out new artwork.

The large differences in their net worths still lead some to believe that Fox may be using Ye for his money. Still, Julia Fox says otherwise and that their relationship is natural and organic, and the money has nothing to do with their romance.