Jon Jones arrest video goes viral, shows UFC fighter headbutting police car

Jon Jones is considered the greatest mixed martial artist of all time by many UFC pundits. Pic credit: TheMacLife/YouTube

Bodycam footage shows former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones headbutting a police car and hysterically yelling at officers on the Las Vegas strip after being arrested on September 24, 2021.

The 34-year-old UFC star has had numerous law enforcement run-ins. As previously reported on Monsters & Critics, Jones was arrested in March 2020 on aggravated DWI charges.

Jones became the youngest champion in UFC history at age 23. His controversial career involves numerous failed drug tests in addition to his problems outside of professional fighting.

Footage shows Jon Jones headbutt police car

The footage shows Jones in handcuffs behaving erratically, repeatedly asking officers why he was being arrested and suggesting he was racially profiled.

In addition, he repeatedly said he had just come from his UFC Hall of Fame induction and was celebrating.

“Humiliating me [on] my Hall of Fame night,” Jones is heard saying on the video. “You f**king nerd. I hate you. I hate you! I hate you! You f**king nerd. I hate you so much.”

He demanded one of the officers state their name before accusing them of arresting him due to his race.

“Say your name publicly. … You turned me in my Hall of Fame night, just because I’m big and Black. And what did I do? …. I came from my Hall of Fame ceremony, and I’m Black, and I did nothing to you.”

Body Cam Footage of UFC fighter Jon Jones' arrest in Las Vegas

At around the 2:10 mark of the video, Jones asked the officers to kill him as he questioned his arrest.

“Bro, hang me. Hurt me and kill me. What did I do? A Black man can’t drink? Getting elected into the Hall of Fame, and this is what I’ve got?”

Jon Jones begins jumping and yelling hysterically as officers tell the UFC star to relax.

He begins to cry, asking what he did to deserve his arrest. He then repeatedly yells “I hate you” to the officers before he slams his head on the police cruiser bonnet. The officers immediately move Jones toward the police cruiser door, asking for medical assistance.

Jon Jones was arrested on a domestic violence charge against his fiancée

Jon Jones was arrested on the night of the bodycam footage after hotel security observed Jones’ fiancee, Jesse Moses, bleeding from her nose and mouth.

She later stated to officers that Jones got “a little physical” with her in front of their three children, according to CBS Sports.

Jones was charged with one count of domestic battery, a misdemeanor, and one count of tampering with a police vehicle, a felony.

The domestic battery charge was dropped later that year. Jones pleaded no contest for denting the police car.

In addition, he was ordered to pay $750 in restitution, attend anger management therapy, and was given a court order to stay out of all legal trouble.

According to TMZ, Jones revealed his fiancée left him around December.

“My fiancée left me about two months ago, today she finalized that she won’t be coming back,” the publication said he tweeted.

Moses was his fiancée for nine years, and they were in a relationship for nearly 20 years after meeting in high school.