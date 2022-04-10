JoJo Siwa was not at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards because she ‘wasn’t invited’

JoJo Siwa was not invited to this year’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards despite being nominated. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Her song may have made the cut, but for this year’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, JoJo Siwa herself didn’t.

The 18-year-old megastar, who has had a rocky relationship with Nickelodeon in the past, gave a simple reason as to why she wasn’t in attendance at this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards — she wasn’t invited.

JoJo Siwa posted an Instagram video explaining why she wasn’t at KCA’s

After fans of Siwa noticed the Popstar was not at this year’s KCA’s, she took to Instagram to explain to her followers the reason behind it.

“A lot of you have been asking me why I’m not at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards tonight, and the answer is very simple, I wasn’t invited. I’m not sure why, but I just didn’t get an invite,” she said in the video.

The social superstar was nominated in the Favorite Social Media Star category at this year’s awards, which was won by singer and TikToker Dixie D’Amelio.

Along with a video explaining the situation on her Instagram story, Siwa also posted a follow-up video talking about how Nickelodeon used her song One Chance at the awards — despite her not receiving an invite personally.

“My song made the cut but not me,” she said while laughing.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The young entrepreneur has had a complicated relationship with Nickelodeon over the past year specifically. Siwa’s D.R.E.A.M The Tour, which started in 2019 and postponed its second leg due to the coronavirus pandemic, is produced by Nickelodeon and AEG Presents.

Siwa aired the drama between her and the network after the release of her new film The J Team, which was released in September 2021 and produced by Nickelodeon. The movie featured six original songs that Siwa wished to include on her upcoming tour, but Nickelodeon refused to let her add them.

“Nickelodeon told me today that I’m not allowed to perform/add any of the songs from the film into my show,” Siwa wrote in a tweet that has since been deleted. “These are MY songs, MY voice, MY writing. Does this seem fair???”

The news of JoJo not being invited to the KCA’s also came after a year of transformation and growth for the artist. The singer and dancer, who was known for her trademark side ponytail and bright-colored outfits, has come out to her fans and chopped off her signature hair in the past year and a half. Many fans have been suspicious of the “image change” and the lack of invite going hand in hand.

Fans jump in to show support for JoJo Siwa

Fans have been quick to show their support for Siwa and have speculated why the network would not choose to include her, especially after a year of such growth and transformation for the megastar.

The star herself retweeted user @ohheyimmorgan who wrote, “Obsessed with the teenage girl celebrities who don’t take s**t from their network of employment and refuse to be anything but themselves. Being connected to a kids channel shouldn’t mean you have to stop being yourself.”

The comment was added to the original tweet that said, “The only year that @itsjojosiwa didn’t get invited to the kids choice awards is when she comes out and cuts her hair?????? Sus[picious] @Nickelodeon.”

Obsessed with the teenage girl celebrities who don’t take shit from their network of employment and refuse to be anything but themselves. Being connected to a kids channel shouldn’t mean you have to stop being yourself. @itsjojosiwa and @oliviarodrigo y’all are my hero’s. pic.twitter.com/bLMeC5BRYF — Morgan 🌿🥂 (Taylor's Version) (@ohheyimmorgan) April 10, 2022

Siwa also liked a photo of text on Twitter that bashed Nickelodeon for not inviting her.

“What a hurtful thing to not invite #JoJoSiwa to an awards show for a company that makes tons of money off of her & her billion dollar brand,” the tweet said. “She’s not a character she’s a person and you continuously treat her as if she’s less deserving of being treated with respect. I’m upset and disappointed in Nickelodeon what a horrible thing to do to someone, specifically someone that keeps you relevant & makes you money. All eyes are on you Nickelodeon. Shame on you Nickelodeon!”

Many other fans chimed in with their support for Siwa and disappointment for the well-known network. “@Nickelodeon I’m sickened by how you’re treating @itsjojosiwa You know it’s not right…do better. JoJo-shine brighter than ever!”

As of now, Nickelodeon has not put out an official statement as to why Siwa was not invited to their Kids’ Choice Awards this year.