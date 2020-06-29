Be Happy music video teased by Dixie D’Amelio

TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio released her debut single, Be Happy, on Friday. She also took to social media to tease an upcoming music video for her song.

D’Amelio composed Be happy while observing social distancing at home during the coronavirus shutdown. The song was inspired by her experience during this time.

In Be Happy, Dixie D’Amelio, 18, talks about mental health issues affecting young people.

She sings in the chorus of the song, which has an upbeat tune:

She continues in verse 1:

“Sun’s up, I already wanna lay down/Friends calling, are you really tryna go out? (No)/Don’t wanna get dressed up to pretend (No)/I can lie and say I’m fine/Maybe you’ll stop calling then.”

Dixie also sings:

“I’ve got chips on my shoulder/Only getting older/So I keep to myself/Ain’t tryna complain/Just don’t wanna explain it.”

Dixie D’Amelio first teased her song on TikTok earlier this month

The teenage TikTok star and social media influencer, who is the sister of YouTube superstar Charli D’Amelio, first teased her new song when she uploaded a video on TikTok earlier in the month.

The video shows her performing Be Happy in a cappella.

The video went viral immediately, receiving millions of views and tens of thousands of comments on the video-sharing platform.

Dixie D’Amelio currently has 27.5 million followers on TikTok and 12.1 million followers on Instagram.

Her sister Charli has more than 21.3 million followers on Instagram and 66.7 million on TikTok.

Dixie D’Amelio appeared in the YouTube series Attaway General. She is also a mental health activist who has advocated against cyberbullying. She teamed up UNICEF in a campaign to raise awareness about the mental health effects of cyberbullying.

D’Amelio song talks about young people’s mental health issues

People reported that D’Amelio worked on Be Happy in a virtual studio with producer Christian Medice.

She co-wrote the song with Medice, Sam De Rosa, and Billy Man. Medice is a well-known producer who has worked with Pink and Halsey.

Commenting on her debut single, D’Amelio told People that she felt connected to the song and wanted to share its message with other people her age who also experience the emotional ups and downs she’s been through.

She expressed the hope that young people listening to the song will be reminded that we all have a bad day and that it is okay to feel down sometimes.

Producer Medice said the song was special because there aren’t enough popular songs that talk about mental issues.