Pink talks about her family’s experience of COVID-19 on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Singer Pink (Alecia Beth Moore) opened up about her family’s experience of COVID-19 during a remote interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The interview came after Pink announced last week that she and her 3-year-old son, Jameson, tested positive for coronavirus.

She revealed during the interview that her family experienced a difficult time and that coronavirus was the “scariest” thing she’s ever been through. But she added that she and Jameson were recovering. She said Jameson was feeling better after being free of fever for some days.

Jameson was the first to show symptoms of the viral illness, according to Pink. He began having a fever a few days after the family went into self-isolation.

Jameson suffered intermittent bouts of fever, with headache, sore throats, chest pain, breathlessness, stomach pain, and diarrhea, according to Pink.

She treated Jameson’s fever with Tylenol and called the doctor, who told them to stay at home.

Pink caught coronavirus days after her son fell ill

Pink also caught the virus days after her son fell ill. She was not sure at first whether her symptoms were due to the virus, but her fever worsened, and she woke up in the middle of the night unable to breathe.

She took the test, and it came back positive.

However, Pink’s husband, Carey Hart, and their eight-year-old daughter, Willow, haven’t shown any signs of illness.

Pink and Jameson are recovering

Pink and her son were able to pull through. They retook the test two weeks later, and the results came back negative.

She took to Instagram last week to announce the good news.

“Two weeks ago my three-year-old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor.”

Pink is thankful that she and her son are recovering, but she hadn’t expected her son to fall ill. She claimed she’d been told that the illness does not affect young children.

“We were told that our kids are gonna be OK. I think when people started explaining what this disease is, it was too early to be able to name it completely and tell everybody what to look for.”

Pink assured people that coronavirus was real and that it’s not only affecting seniors.

She admitted it was an issue that she and her son were able to get tested while thousands of other people who also needed testing were unable to get it.

However, she felt that although people should be angry, she was not the one that people should direct their anger towards. Pink explained that she did what anyone else would have done if their 3-year-old child was ill.

Pink went on to say that social distancing was helping to control the spread of the illness and advised people to stay at home.

After her recovery, Pink announced she was donating $1 million to coronavirus relief.

Pink’s donation comes after Twitter CEO announced he was donating $1 billion, 28 percent of his net worth, to coronavirus relief.

Singer Rihanna also donated $5 million to coronavirus relief through her Clara Lionel Foundation.