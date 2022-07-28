JoJo Siwa all smiles on red carpet with Olivia Rodrigo after Candace Cameron Bure drama

JoJo Siwa can’t stop smiling on the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series red carpet. Pic credit: @ImageCollect.com/Admedia

JoJo Siwa has had a big week, racking up numerous headlines after calling out Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure for being the “rudest celebrity” she’s ever met.

But now, it looks like JoJo’s red carpet dreams are coming true, at least kind of, as she hit up the premiere for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

While JoJo posed for plenty of snaps all on her own, she also was able to share the red carpet with HSMTMTS star Olivia Rodrigo, who apparently had time for her during the big event.

As JoJo followers are probably aware, the big drama with Candace earlier this week was due to another red carpet event, years ago, where JoJo asked to take a picture, and Candace told her, “not right now.”

And while Candace felt that the call-out was a pretty big deal, it seems that JoJo still isn’t all that moved by the back and forth because she’s barely even addressed it.

Instead, the Dance Moms alum has continued posting videos to TikTok, adding a dozen new ones since the big call-out. And now, she’s been spotted on the HSMTMTS red carpet along with the star-studded cast ahead of the Disney+ premiere.

JoJo Siwa poses on the red carpet with Olivia Rodrigo

JoJo Siwa can’t hold back her excitement on the red carpet with Olivia Rodrigo. Pic credit: MediaPunch/Backgrid

For the HSMTMTS red carpet, JoJo Siwa wore her short blonde hair pulled up and tightly curled. She wore glittery eyeshadow, making her already glowing smile even brighter.

The bubbly 19-year-old kept her look bright and shiny in a silver zippered jacket and tasseled, iridescent pants that she paired with pink, white, and aqua sneakers.

Olivia Rodrigo’s look was much sleeker as she wore her hair down in long, natural waves. She wore a black tube top and matching miniskirt held together with a strip of sheer asymmetrical fabric and a tie.

JoJo Siwa unbothered by Candace Cameron Bure drama

Although Candace Cameron Bure seemed pretty upset after JoJo Siwa’s call-out on TikTok, the Dance Moms alum turned social media star didn’t think it was a big deal.

Proving just that, even after Candace took to Instagram to reveal that she called JoJo about the call-out and even to take her to task for the viral video, JoJo has moved on and barely addressed it.

When she did address it in a video obtained by Page Six, JoJo talked more about her “rough experience” with the Fuller House star than she did about the effect her viral video had on her.