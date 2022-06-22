Johnny Depp’s Edward Scissorhands prop sells for double at auction

Johnny Depp at the Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales in 2017. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

A movie prop from Johnny Depp’s 90s movie role in Edward Scissorhands for double its value.

The Hollywood star continues to enjoy a surge in popularity following the televised defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp continues his musical tour which he embarked on in England before the jury came back with a verdict.

Johnny Depp’s popularity boosted auction bid

Before becoming Jack Sparrow, Depp played an artificial humanoid named Edward who has scissor blades instead of hands in the 1990 hit movie.

The iconic prop hands from the Tim Burton classic titled Edward Scissorhands sold for $81,250 – about double its projected value, per TMZ.

The prop is the real equipment used in the movie and it landed in the hands of an unnamed collector.

It was in early May when Propstore, the auction company that specializes in movie collectibles, announced the Scissorhands prop was going for sale in early May.

TMZ says that the auction announcement came during the Johnny and Amber Heard televised defamation trial that was viewed by millions.

It was projected prop would sell for somewhere between $30,000-$50,000 but when the sale began on June 21, there was a competitive bid.

This led to the item selling for well more than double the lower end of the estimated tag price.

Amber Heard’s bizarre Edward Scissorhands reference goes viral

Depp’s ex-wife gave her first post-trial interview last week and viewers were quick to point out the bizarre reference to the movie Edward Scissorhands.

The Aquaman star surprised many when she sat down for an interview with Today’s Savannah Guthrie to discuss her recent loss in the defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The lengthy interview saw Heard discuss several elements of the trial, as she continued to double down on her abuse claims.

In a segment, Guthrie asked Heard about comments made by Camille Vasquez during the conclusion of the six-week trial.

“In the closing arguments, the Depp lawyer called your testimony the performance of a lifetime and said you were acting,” NBC said. “What do you say to that?”

Heard responded: “Says the lawyer for the man who convinced the world he had scissors for fingers.”

.@SavannahGuthrie: [Depp's lawyer] said you were acting in your testimony.



Amber Heard: “Says the lawyer for the man who convinced the world he had scissors for fingers? …I listened to weeks of testimony [saying] I'm a terrible actress. I'm a bit confused how I could be both.” pic.twitter.com/9ASyBGSfKq — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 14, 2022

“I had listened to weeks of testimony insinuating or saying directly that I’m a terrible actress. So I’m a bit confused how I could be both,” she continued.

An absolutely cutting response. pic.twitter.com/JMTONqNkC2 — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) June 14, 2022

The clip quickly went viral clocking over 4.7 million views after being shared on Twitter and TikTok.