John Altobelli and family members that died in Kobe Bryant crash honored at memorial service

Three members of the Altobelli family who were among the victims in the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash were honored with a special memorial service. The memorial service started at 7 p.m. E.T. (4 PM PT) on Monday at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, according to CNN.

The service was open to the public.

The Altobelli family members who died in the crash included baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and their daughter Alyssa. The memorial service in honor of the family comes two weeks after they were killed in the helicopter crash in which NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were also killed.

The service would feature speeches by people close to the family and a video tribute, according to TMZ.

TMZ reports that the venue was prepared for the event with a massive American flag flying and a picture of the family members. A sign in front of the stadium read:

“Celebrating the Lives of John, Keri, and Alyssa.”

The Orange Coast Athletic Department announced the service on its official twitter page.

“Memorial service for John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli will take place on Monday, Feb 10 at 4 pm at Anaheim Stadium. Needless to say … there will be plenty of room so if you’d like to be a part of this, we’d love to have you!”

Ok everyone …. we have official word. Memorial service for John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli will take place on Monday, Feb 10 at 4 pm at Anaheim Stadium. Needless to say … there will be plenty of room so if you’d like to be a part of this, we’d love to have you! pic.twitter.com/qB9o8FCFVJ — OCC Athletics (@OCCAthletics) February 4, 2020

A candlelight vigil was held in honor of Alyssa at Mariners Park in Newport Beach, Southern California, on Thursday evening, January 30, according to CNN.

Who was John Altobelli?

John Altobelli was born in May 1963 in Chicago, Illinois. He attended New Port Harbor High School in Newport Beach and Golden West College. He also attended the University of Houston. He played baseball at Golden West College and the University of Houston.

Altobelli was the head coach of the Orange Coast College Pirate Athletics baseball team. The Pirates won their fourth state championship last year and they were preparing for another season that would have been Altobelli’s 28th season with the team.

John Altobelli’s daughter, Alyssa, who died with her father in the crash was Gianna Bryant’s teammate at the Mamba Sports Academy, according to CNN. She was 14 years old while Gianna was 13.

John Altobelli, Keri, and Alyssa were traveling with Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and other people, to attend a basketball game in Thousands Oaks when their helicopter crashed in the Calabasas hills, killing all nine on board.

A GoFundme has been set up for the surviving children

The three members of the Altobelli family — John Altobelli, Keri, and Alyssa — were survived by two children: 29-year-old son J.J Altobelli, and 16-year-old daughter Alexis.

The family asked friends and supporters to donate, in lieu of flowers, to a GoFundMe set up for the surviving children or to the Altobelli Family Memorial Fund set up by the Orange Coast College Foundation.

According to the website of the foundation, the funds will be given to the surviving children, J.J. and Alexis.